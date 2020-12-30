Local View: Spending cap bad for public schools

Gov. Pete Ricketts very recently said that a "big priority" for the 2021 Nebraska Legislature session is going to be approving spending limits on schools across the state. This comes amid an unprecedented pandemic, one that has stretched school resources to their limits, staff members past the edge and students into never-before-seen emotional and educational issues.
Yet, Gov. Ricketts thinks spending limits are appropriate.
The simplest argument against such an overreach was best echoed by Sen. Adam Morfeld in a tweet: "We already have spending limits on schools - It's called the local school board."
Across the state, school boards have approved budgets that put them below the state government in terms of year over year spending growth. They are doing an exemplary job, and the governor wants to strip them of their power to budget as it works best for their community and give that to the state.
Schools have proved themselves very capable when it comes to budgeting and controlling their own spending; why should they have to give control to the state?
Truth be told, there are already hundreds of regulations in Nebraska regarding the spending, funding and other financial dealings of school districts. Budgets, in the case of several districts, are a year-round affair, with several people working together nonstop to ensure everything follows all existing rules and regulations while still getting the job done.
Nebraska public schools have answered increasingly difficult calls for action as the role of the modern school district has evolved. They have met the need for increased career educational programs, done their best to meet increasing standardized test benchmarks, and dealt with the educational, emotional and physical issues a pandemic brings. They are nationally recognized for their excellence -- after all, Nebraska is ranked ninth in the nation for Pre-K-12 education, according to U.S. News and World Report. This investment has produced some of the best minds in our state’s history.
If the investment into public education has been paying off so far, what need is there for a reduction in spending? Districts are effectively utilizing the funding they have at present, maintaining manageable growth year over year while still drastically improving the quality and breadth of educational services provided. There is no perceivable issue of school districts spending too much money.
By enacting spending limits on schools across the state, Gov. Ricketts aims to deliver property tax relief for Nebraskans. There is a property tax problem in this state; that much is true. Nebraska has the eighth-highest property tax rate in the nation, per the Tax Foundation, despite 92% of our land being farmland. The burden on the taxpayer is high, and something must be done.
But the correct step is not a limit on the amount schools can spend. Schools are already underfunded, overstretched and overstressed. Limiting the amount of money that districts can use to ensure quality education, support and growth will push districts to breaking points across the state.
Gov. Ricketts has a track record of being anti-public schools. He claims to be for small government, and yet he says that "this must be done" from the top down despite the outcry of nearly every educational professional who has been asked about the topic. Nebraskans realize the benefits that strong, well-funded public education brings to our state are bright minds and bright futures. The University of Nebraska system is a shining example.
There is no real reason, save for crippling the public school system in the state of Nebraska, to enforce spending limits. Schools should, to the best of their ability, invest as much as possible into each and every student they have, to ensure their success inside and outside of the classroom. And spending limits, if enacted, will severely limit their ability to do so.
Contact your local representative in the Legislature, contact the governor, and tell them to stand up for our school system. They need it now more than ever — and your voice must be heard.
Kendall Bartling, a senior at Grand Island High School, is the student board representative on the Grand Island Board of Education.