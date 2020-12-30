Local View: Spending cap bad for public schools

Nebraska public schools have answered increasingly difficult calls for action as the role of the modern school district has evolved. They have met the need for increased career educational programs, done their best to meet increasing standardized test benchmarks, and dealt with the educational, emotional and physical issues a pandemic brings. They are nationally recognized for their excellence -- after all, Nebraska is ranked ninth in the nation for Pre-K-12 education, according to U.S. News and World Report. This investment has produced some of the best minds in our state’s history.

If the investment into public education has been paying off so far, what need is there for a reduction in spending? Districts are effectively utilizing the funding they have at present, maintaining manageable growth year over year while still drastically improving the quality and breadth of educational services provided. There is no perceivable issue of school districts spending too much money.

By enacting spending limits on schools across the state, Gov. Ricketts aims to deliver property tax relief for Nebraskans. There is a property tax problem in this state; that much is true. Nebraska has the eighth-highest property tax rate in the nation, per the Tax Foundation, despite 92% of our land being farmland. The burden on the taxpayer is high, and something must be done.