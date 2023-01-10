Local View: Spend wisely on water

Possibly one of the gravest threats to humanity in this new era of climate change and volatile weather is access to quality fresh water. Water is foundational to human life, agriculture and functioning communities. It is also essential for a resilient environment.

In economics there is the concept of opportunity cost. Simply defined, we have choices as to where we make investments relative to development goals. In this case our shared goal is high-quality water for our communities, agriculture and recreation.

Two emerging projects supported by the Legislature's Star Wars Committee and former Gov. Pete Rickets are the proposed Perkins County Canal in Western Nebraska and a new recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln in Eastern Nebraska.

The time is now to reconsider these two very costly projects and explore other more cost-effective alternatives to achieving the same goals of water for farming and recreation.

According to news accounts, the current estimated cost for the Perkins County Canal is $500 million. Given major infrastructure projects, this amount is likely very conservative, and it will cost much more if completed.

This project is fraught with questions and challenges. First, the South Platte River watershed is already over-subscribed; it's more likely current demand is greater than supply. Second, there is a high probability that this project will generate major litigation with Colorado. And third, there are other ways to address our need for agricultural water.

Thanks to Nebraska Agriculture, the University of Nebraska and innovators in irrigation, irrigated production agriculture has become significantly more efficient over the decades. But we have substantial room to become more efficient.

Using these funds (versus the Perkins County Canal) to drive innovation and adoption of ever greater water use efficiency technology and practices is a better choice. In becoming the world’s leader in water use efficiency we can drive high value economic development.

Additionally, possibly the greatest threat to Nebraska’s water is not more supply but the deepening nitrate pollution challenge. Flatwater Free Press reporting in the Jan. 1, edition of the Lincoln Journal Star highlights this threat to both water quality and our residents (e.g., nitrate related health issues like cancer). The funds now targeted for the canal project could be alternatively invested in addressing nitrate population.

Changing gears and focusing on the proposed 4,000-acre recreational lake to be located between Lincoln and Omaha is a more troubling proposal.

While this project is proposed to enhance recreation, it is really all about real estate development. A champion of the project is the Omaha Home Builders Association. We should have no problem with this project if it was solely business-driven and financed. But once again, project proponents are asking U.S. and Nebraska taxpayers to create the lake assets that will fuel massive private sector development and profits.

An irony in this age of “running government like a business” is using taxpayer funds to subsidized private business. For most Nebraskans, based on income levels, this lake will not afford significant new recreational opportunities. If this lake project is to move forward let private business make it happen and pay for it.

Current and future taxpayer funds should be employed in creating expanded recreational venues for all Nebraskans. For example, let’s invest in our current state park system and developing green recreational spaces in our cities. Consider the low cost and great value of building pocket (e.g., walking distance for kids from their homes) parks in every neighborhood, school playground and community in Nebraska. Community parks with grass for soccer and baseball, with trees for family gatherings.

The world is running low on high-quality fresh water. Our national security is now threated by regional water crises. Nebraska on the other hand is blessed with amazing water resources. Each generation must become the stewards of these water resources for future generations.

This is Nebraska’s way, our tradition and legacy to our future children and grandchildren. We have better choices in achieving our goals of adequate water for agriculture and recreation than the proposed Perkins County Canal and the Omaha/Lincoln lake. I challenge Nebraska, our new governor and the Legislature to reconsider these projects and explore the alternatives.

The choices we make today will determine the kind of future we have tomorrow.