Local View: Speed up Medicaid expansion

In November of 2018, a large majority of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 427, which committed the state to implementing Medicaid expansion. We wanted that because this state would get back about $600 million of our own money from the federal government.

That money would be used to help 90,000 Nebraskans who do not have medical coverage. That money would be paid to doctors and to medical facilities throughout Nebraska – and help keep our rural health clinics open.

Those 90,000 people are mostly people who work at one or two or three jobs at low wages to keep their families clothed and fed. Of those people, 21% – more than two out of every 10 – work in the food industry. They grow our food, prepare our food, put the food on store shelves and serve our food.

Some of them might be freeloaders. Some. The vast majority of the 90,000 are working in industries critical to our economy. But, still, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has worked incredibly hard to make sure that those ne’er-do-wells don’t get a free ride.

In fact, DHHS was so concerned that they proposed to put an incredible number of very clever and very complicated hoops into the process of applying for medical help under Medicaid expansion.