Local View: Speed up Medicaid expansion

In November of 2018, a large majority of Nebraska voters approved Initiative 427, which committed the state to implementing Medicaid expansion. We wanted that because this state would get back about $600 million of our own money from the federal government.
That money would be used to help 90,000 Nebraskans who do not have medical coverage. That money would be paid to doctors and to medical facilities throughout Nebraska – and help keep our rural health clinics open.
Those 90,000 people are mostly people who work at one or two or three jobs at low wages to keep their families clothed and fed. Of those people, 21% – more than two out of every 10 – work in the food industry. They grow our food, prepare our food, put the food on store shelves and serve our food.
Some of them might be freeloaders. Some. The vast majority of the 90,000 are working in industries critical to our economy. But, still, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has worked incredibly hard to make sure that those ne’er-do-wells don’t get a free ride.
In fact, DHHS was so concerned that they proposed to put an incredible number of very clever and very complicated hoops into the process of applying for medical help under Medicaid expansion.
To implement these hoops, DHHS applied to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a waiver to the Medicaid expansion program. Under the waiver, applicants would need to prove that they participate in wellness programs, take personal responsibility and are active in community engagement. Makes sense, right? We would rather see them not get medical care than take advantage of the tax dollars we have already paid to federal government.
Another wrinkle. Because of the coronavirus emergency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has had to delay consideration of Nebraska’s Medicaid Expansion waiver. So implementation is delayed again.
Medicaid expansion could have started two years before the complex proposed system will be put in place this October. It’s been delayed in the quest to deny health care to cheaters.
Remember that 21% of these people work in the food industry. Those people are not getting medical care during this coronavirus crisis. Take a look at your smiling son or daughter as they bite into that pizza, and think that the person who made it may not have the medical coverage or funds to have a physical examination or to get care outside of an emergency room.
DHHS acted in bad faith in responding to our vote. They have endangered all of our lives to pursue what they feel is a righteous cause. It is not better for people to die than to cheat.
OK. I may be overly dramatic. But I’m scared.
I’m 73 years old. I’m in a group that has a high chance of dying from COVID-19 if I contract it. But I don’t want anyone to suffer from this disease. I don’t want any Nebraskan to be denied the benefit of medical care. And most of all, I don’t want my friends and neighbors to suffer because someone providing food can’t get medical care.
Governor Ricketts, I commend you for a masterful job in your calm and thoughtful approach as you steer this state through the current crisis. Your demeanor is excellent. And you seem to be marshaling appropriate action.
But your administration has failed miserably in hearing and acting upon the voice of the people. Please implement Initiative 427 by rescinding the proposed waiver and establishing expansion now.
Do this not only for the 90,000 hardworking Nebraskans who are denied coverage, but also to help keep clinics open throughout rural Nebraska, and to protect all of us who are now dependent upon people without medical coverage.
Arthur I. Zygielbaum is on the board of directors for Nebraska Appleseed and is an emeritus associate research professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's School of Natural Resources. He lives in Lincoln. This column represents his personal views.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!