Local View: Soybeans doing big things

Did you know a tiny soybean grown in Nebraska can travel 7,000 miles to feed people in Asia? It’s extraordinary that the soybeans grown on our farm near Chapman go on to provide food, fuel and feed for poultry, pigs and fish all over the world.

It’s not just my soybeans that are doing big things. From supporting food security and providing an important protein source to supplying sustainable energy through biodiesel that’s lowering emissions, thousands of Nebraska soybean farmers are helping solve some of society’s greatest global challenges.

We meet these challenges by forging partnerships between the soy checkoff, a collective of our nation’s 515,000 soybean farmers, and consumers all over the world. Though my roots are planted firmly in Nebraska, I’ve had the opportunity to travel abroad to strengthen relationships with our global customers. People across the world in places like Egypt, Vietnam and Guatemala are eager for sustainable agricultural products, and Nebraska farmers take pride in meeting that demand.

In the last four decades, conservation efforts by U.S. soybean farmers improved drastically. In fact, today’s farmer can grow 130% more soybeans on the same amount of land. This allows us to use less energy and water and lower our carbon footprint -- all while meeting the needs of a growing global population.

As we’ve boosted production, we’ve also become more efficient – increasing land-use efficiency by 48%, irrigation water-use efficiency by 60% and soil conservation by 34%.

U.S. farmers accomplish these sustainability improvements, in part, through advances in farming equipment and technology.

For example, modern irrigation systems used on our farm allow us to water crops twice per week, but with half the water we previously used. We also benefit from planting cover crops like radishes and turnips that help conserve moisture in the soil. These water conservation improvements safeguard our natural resources now and into the future.

Not only are we more sustainable on the farm, but Nebraska soybeans provide renewable components for more than 1,000 other products on the market today, including artificial turf, asphalt, and even Skechers shoes and Goodyear tires.

Oil from soybeans is a renewable alternative in trucks, heavy machinery and jet fuel. These types of advances in biofuels and biodiesel can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 86% compared with petroleum diesel.

We do this through research and innovation that makes us more sustainable every day. My family strives to improve our farm so we can leave it in better condition for the next generation of farmers and, in turn, positively impact consumers.

As you drive through the farmlands of Nebraska this summer, you’ll pass miles and miles of green fields. Take a good look and know that Nebraska farmers take pride in being good stewards of the land and environment. We do this to perfect the bushels of soybeans that go on to do big things in the lives of people all over the world.

Greg Greving is a soybean farmer near Chapman. The Grevings grow soybeans, commercial corn, seed corn, white corn, popcorn and wheat. He serves as a farmer-leader on the United Soybean Board.

