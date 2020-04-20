Local View: Social isolation problem grows

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even in the best of times, social isolation is a significant problem for older adults. This is a heightened concern in our state. More than 30% of Nebraskans age 65 plus live alone, the second highest rate in the U.S. behind the District of Columbia.

Nebraska also ranks third in the nation after the District of Columbia and North Dakota with about 23% of residents over the age of 50 living alone. That’s 153,349 Nebraskans.

People who live alone are at higher risk of social isolation, which is now magnified by the “social distancing” requirements across the country.

That’s worrisome. In fact, the World Health Organization was so concerned that the “social distancing” directive was contributing to isolation that it has modified the wording of its guidance: It now urges people to practice “physical distancing” to prevent the spread of the virus.

Make no mistake: The long-term effects of social isolation are very real. Over a prolonged period, the impact of social isolation is as harmful to an individual as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. In fact, isolation is more dangerous to one’s health than obesity, and it’s linked to a greater likelihood of early death, accelerated cognitive decline, poor cardiovascular function, stroke and depression in adults 50 and older.