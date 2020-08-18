Local View: SNAP increase a benefit for all

As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Senator Fischer has a unique opportunity to help Nebraskans and all Americans.

Feeding America provides our organization with research on the number of food-insecure people in the state of Nebraska. It is estimated there are 237,440 Nebraskans dealing with food insecurity. Of that group, 79,310 are kids under the age of 18. Our food-insecure population would constitute the third largest community in the state. Our food-insecure kids would be the fourth largest community in Nebraska.

Feeding America has also projected increased need for Nebraska based on the impacts of COVID-19. Our state can expect a 16% to 17% increase in food-insecure people, and a 24% to 26% increase in food-insecure kids. A worst-case scenario would mean an additional 40,364 food-insecure people and an additional 20,620 hungry kids.

Unfortunately, we are not able to “Food Bank” our way out of this hunger crisis. Feeding America, our friends at Bread for the World and other faith and humanitarian organizations are calling for a 15% increase to SNAP maximum benefits. SNAP is the country’s most cost-effective, safest anti-hunger program and one of the fastest forms of economic stimulus; each SNAP dollar generates $1.70 worth of economic activity in our communities.

Now more than ever, we need a strong public and private sector response to this hunger crisis. We thank Senator Fischer for her thoughtful words and join her in calling on Congress to support low-income families by increasing SNAP benefits. All of us benefit.

Scott Young is executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln.