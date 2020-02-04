Local View: Small business deserves boost

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That’s why Nebraskans know they can’t sit back and wait for a new opportunity to appear. Sometimes, you have to create it yourself.

This philosophy was top of mind when the Legislature created the Nebraska Advantage Microenterprise Tax Credit. Passed in 2005, the program provides tax credits to applicants to start or expand microbusinesses that contribute to the state's economy through the creation of new or improved income, self-employment or other new jobs. Since then, more than 2,100 of our small businesses have taken advantage of the program.

Unlike bigger tax incentives, the Nebraska Advantage Microenterprise Tax Credit is only available to businesses with five or fewer full time-equivalent employees. Investment credits can be earned on expenditures for hiring Nebraska residents, securing new buildings, repairing or maintaining Nebraska-based property or professional services, such as advertising. The individual applying for the tax credit must be personally involved in the day-to-day operation of the business, and applicants are limited to a $10,000 lifetime cap.