Local View: Senators wise to keep secret ballot

One house and nonpartisan. Those are the principles on which Nebraska’s Legislature was founded. They are the primary reasons Nebraskans voted to adopt this new model in 1934, and we’ve been chanting the “nonpartisan” mantra in our state for close to nine decades now.

On Thursday, our state senators gave real life to that mantra when they voted to continue to elect legislative leaders by written ballot.

But, you say, isn’t that crazy secretive stuff? And don’t we all know that, while the unicameral is officially nonpartisan, it really isn’t? Well, no. It isn’t crazy, and we don’t know.

Honesty forces us to admit that the Legislature looks more partisan these days than it used to, certainly more partisan than George Norris, father of the unicameral, would have liked. But the fact that the body still does not organize according to party means it is far more nonpartisan in nature than the rest of the nation’s state legislatures.

But voting by secret ballot for legislative leaders is vital to maintaining that nonpartisan nature. If senators, who are all members of one political party or the other, were to vote for leaders by roll call, their parties would be right there, recording their members’ votes and offering carrots and sticks to produce the “right” votes.