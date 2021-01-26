Local View: Senators wise to keep secret ballot

One house and nonpartisan. Those are the principles on which Nebraska’s Legislature was founded. They are the primary reasons Nebraskans voted to adopt this new model in 1934, and we’ve been chanting the “nonpartisan” mantra in our state for close to nine decades now.
On Thursday, our state senators gave real life to that mantra when they voted to continue to elect legislative leaders by written ballot.
But, you say, isn’t that crazy secretive stuff? And don’t we all know that, while the unicameral is officially nonpartisan, it really isn’t? Well, no. It isn’t crazy, and we don’t know.
Honesty forces us to admit that the Legislature looks more partisan these days than it used to, certainly more partisan than George Norris, father of the unicameral, would have liked. But the fact that the body still does not organize according to party means it is far more nonpartisan in nature than the rest of the nation’s state legislatures.
But voting by secret ballot for legislative leaders is vital to maintaining that nonpartisan nature. If senators, who are all members of one political party or the other, were to vote for leaders by roll call, their parties would be right there, recording their members’ votes and offering carrots and sticks to produce the “right” votes.
The result likely would be a Legislature organized by party. The party with the most senators in office would elect all the committee chairs and would be the de facto majority party, calling the shots in day-to-day operations. Nonpartisanship would be a fading dream.
The members of the first unicameral in 1937 knew that when they wrote the body’s rules. They knew that a written ballot for legislative leaders would allow senators to vote for those leaders on the basis of the candidates’ experience and expertise without fear of retribution from their own political parties. That rule has served the unicameral well ever since, staving off the most overt partisanship despite the increasingly partisan tone in the nation.
But what about the “secret” nature of the written ballot? And in a legislature devoted to openness and transparency, no less?
It’s a trade-off. Almost always, transparency is to be valued and supported. But in this case, the independence of the individual legislators and the opportunity for them to vote on the basis of their own judgment instead of some party label takes precedence.
Currently, the unicameral is made up of a solid majority of Republicans who could have trampled any opposition to a rule change that would, most likely, have benefitted them in a very partisan way. But a healthy number of those Republicans joined the minority of Democrat senators to vote to maintain a rule that has been essential to maintaining the nonpartisan workings of the unicameral.
We owe them our thanks. They sacrificed their own potential power to support a principle that has kept Nebraska’s Legislature more effective, efficient and accessible than any other in the nation. How often do you see that happen in today’s political milieu?