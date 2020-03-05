Local View: Senators need better aim

The average citizen has a difficult time getting this level of enhanced training and feedback, which may be why there have been so many negligent discharges since the hearing. While Sen. Steve Lathrop did a disservice in substantially shortening public testimony, the resulting noise has made it clear that many senators were not listening anyway.

Hendrix sat there with a loaded weapon, yet, there was no misfire, no threats and it was not pointed at a soul, contrary to a tweet by Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks that there was a “finger on the trigger.”

Hendrix later confirmed with me that he did not violate one of the four weapon safety rules, which is easy to believe since he knows them by heart. While a senator may skip a hearing whenever and for whatever reason, lying about a testifier is a reckless smear. Shooter Pansing Brooks, you hit the berm.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh later cried on the floor for a change to the rules pertaining to open carry, saying, “I am scared, and that should be enough for you (to act).” Thankfully, Hendrix had the foresight to be quoted earlier on the hearing day saying, “Emotion is not meant to change laws.” Shooter Cavanaugh, you hit the berm.