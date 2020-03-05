Local View: Senators need better aim

Since the Legislative hearing on Sen. John McCollister’s LB816, there has been more controversy than conversation surrounding firearms.
However, it seems that the target of suicide prevention has wildly shifted to the actions of former Marine Brett Hendrix, who testified in front of the Judiciary Committee with his rifle, flak jacket and Kevlar helmet.
As a former Marine myself, who also had the opportunity to be a primary marksmanship instructor (PMI), I want to provide a more precise context.
To begin, understand that Marines spend hours and hours handling similar weapons outside of the firing range, and if firearms were a religion, then we have four commandments in the form of weapon safety rules. PMIs and a range tower provide guidance to other Marines as they fire on the range, paying close attention that these safety rules and other marksmanship fundamentals are being followed.
When PMIs see something wrong, they provide correction, and, if the tower catches you, then they blast the correction -- bellowed out with a specific cadence to make it more distinctive over the gunfire.
My favorite correction was when a shooter’s rounds were impacting extremely low of the target, causing dirt to fly up where it impacted. This resulted in the tower bellowing impatiently, “SHOOTER 8 (or whatever target number), YOU HIT THE BERRRM!” immediately alerting the shooter and PMI to correct whatever deficiency is causing them to hit so low.
The average citizen has a difficult time getting this level of enhanced training and feedback, which may be why there have been so many negligent discharges since the hearing. While Sen. Steve Lathrop did a disservice in substantially shortening public testimony, the resulting noise has made it clear that many senators were not listening anyway.
You have free articles remaining.
Hendrix sat there with a loaded weapon, yet, there was no misfire, no threats and it was not pointed at a soul, contrary to a tweet by Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks that there was a “finger on the trigger.”
Hendrix later confirmed with me that he did not violate one of the four weapon safety rules, which is easy to believe since he knows them by heart. While a senator may skip a hearing whenever and for whatever reason, lying about a testifier is a reckless smear. Shooter Pansing Brooks, you hit the berm.
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh later cried on the floor for a change to the rules pertaining to open carry, saying, “I am scared, and that should be enough for you (to act).” Thankfully, Hendrix had the foresight to be quoted earlier on the hearing day saying, “Emotion is not meant to change laws.” Shooter Cavanaugh, you hit the berm.
Again, the target was suicide prevention, and through the hearing there was a lack of substantial evidence that people purchase weapons for the purpose of committing suicide. To that extent, this legislation is more indicative of an infringement than a mechanism for safety (similar to LB58) and what Sen. Megan Hunt repeatedly painted as a gathering of “white nationalists” was really a group of people who are tired of being ignored when they say, “This is an infringement!” Shooter Hunt, you hit the berm.
The most dangerous comments and mischaracterizations came from Sen. Adam Morfeld. Besides the lack of decorum in waving around a doxing report of a private citizen, Morfeld desperately worked to attach a narrative of violence to Hendrix. Morfeld, as a fellow gun owner, should recant the characterization on the floor of an “assault weapon” being present, as no assault occurred.
What is truly absurd is the fundraising email later signed by Senator Morfeld and disseminated by the Nebraska Democratic Party, which further (and incorrectly) attempts to associate Hendrix with white supremacy. Shooter Morfeld, you hit the berm.
Before signing a bill to prohibit open carry in 1967, Ronald Reagan said that guns are “a ridiculous way to solve problems that have to be solved among people of good will.” This is true, but in the context of the times, the men arming themselves -- Black Panthers -- were doing so against a local force which had a record of ill will against them.
The legislative body of Nebraska should take a breath before its next shot on mitigating the root causes of gun violence. If instead we stay on the path of reactionary restrictions, then it seems Nebraskans are on the path of bringing tar and feathers to the next hearing.
Trevor Reilly is the chair of the Lancaster County Libertarian Party.