Local View: Secret ballots are unconstitutional

“The salvation of the state is watchfulness of the citizen," says the inscription carved above the north doors to the Nebraska state Capitol. It is difficult for the citizens to be watchful of votes taken in secret.

Recently, senators had the opportunity to vote on a rule change designed to hold legislators accountable to both our Nebraska Constitution and our voters, but it failed miserably (30-19) in our one-house Legislature. The proposed rule change called for a transparent, roll call vote for the Legislature’s Officers and Committee Chairpersons, instead of the current “secret ballot” vote.

The Journal Star's recent editorial ("Secret ballots for committee chairs vital for independence,” Jan. 29) concluded that the Nebraska’s voters’ right to open transparency in all votes is trumped by a majority of the legislators’ desire for secrecy. This editorial conveniently left out the fact that by holding a secret vote, the Nebraska State Legislature is in violation of our State Constitution.

Specifically, Article III, Section 11 of the Nebraska Constitution, declares that “the yeas and nays of the members shall at the desire of any one of them be entered into the journal." In other words, whenever any Senator calls for a recorded public vote, it happens, for all to see.