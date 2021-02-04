Local View: Secret ballots are unconstitutional

“The salvation of the state is watchfulness of the citizen," says the inscription carved above the north doors to the Nebraska state Capitol. It is difficult for the citizens to be watchful of votes taken in secret.
Recently, senators had the opportunity to vote on a rule change designed to hold legislators accountable to both our Nebraska Constitution and our voters, but it failed miserably (30-19) in our one-house Legislature. The proposed rule change called for a transparent, roll call vote for the Legislature’s Officers and Committee Chairpersons, instead of the current “secret ballot” vote.
The Journal Star's recent editorial ("Secret ballots for committee chairs vital for independence,” Jan. 29) concluded that the Nebraska’s voters’ right to open transparency in all votes is trumped by a majority of the legislators’ desire for secrecy. This editorial conveniently left out the fact that by holding a secret vote, the Nebraska State Legislature is in violation of our State Constitution.
Specifically, Article III, Section 11 of the Nebraska Constitution, declares that “the yeas and nays of the members shall at the desire of any one of them be entered into the journal." In other words, whenever any Senator calls for a recorded public vote, it happens, for all to see.
Every other vote that the Legislature takes, thankfully, is open and transparent to the public, except for these crucial votes on officers and chairpersons of committees. All duly elected senators to the Nebraska Legislature are required to take an oath to uphold our U.S. Constitution and to uphold our Nebraska State Constitution.
Seems like a reasonable requirement for any publicly elected officer, but currently senators are violating that oath by allowing the secret voting to continue.
Instead of addressing the issue of our Legislature not complying with our Constitution, a handful of senators distracted the debate on this rule change by intimating that the proposed rule change was somehow a conspiracy to “dismantle this Unicameral." They avoided the Constitutional question by suggesting that this was somehow going to destroy our “officially nonpartisan structure."
On its face, that argument is patently absurd. Having open, transparent votes on leadership positions will do nothing but strengthen the public trust in the Unicameral.
In Nebraska, George Norris is remembered as the father of Nebraska's unicameral. Reviewing historical articles about Senator Norris, he repeatedly described secrecy as "the greatest evil of the two-house legislature." Norris said that all business would be conducted in the open in a unicameral. His principle of openness is being violated in the Unicameral by secret votes for officers and chairpersons.
If the majority of Legislators desire to have secret votes be constitutional, they should propose a constitutional amendment and let voters decide if they prefer secrecy over transparency.
Sen. Steve Halloran represents District 33 (Adams County and part of Hall County) in the Nebraska Legislature. He lives in Hastings.