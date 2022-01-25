Local View: Schools deserve support

Last week, on Jan. 19, was I Love Public Schools Day. But instead of feeling my usual excitement for the day recognizing our excellent public schools statewide, I sat at my desk searching for that motivational spark. These past couple of years have been hard.
Like many school leaders, I worry about the future of public education in Nebraska. I previewed a draft of my school board president's testimony on a couple of legislative bills once again targeting public education. The bills aim at limiting property tax requests to fund public schools. I sat there thinking, “Here we go again.”
While our state senators debate school spending, my frustration grows as I see my staff, students and families struggling. Not only struggling with COVID but every struggle this pandemic has brought. Struggling with life. Struggling with changes in society. Struggling with the animosity that characterizes politics. Struggling with the evil side of technology and negative viral social media posts. Struggling with a lack of respect for the teaching profession. Struggling with the changes in how people treat each other. Struggling in a society that seems at times to have forgotten how to be kind.
Nebraska students have routinely led the country in some national measures like ACT and NAEP, the Nation’s Report Card. Our Milford students represent our school district in activities with pride and excellence. We have had many students represent the great state of Nebraska on both a national and international level.
Our Nebraska students do amazing work every day, and they are the workforce future of our state. Our students accomplish things I never dreamed might be possible. They don’t get there on their own: The dedication of our teachers and staff are unbelievable! They have dealt with unprecedented times and continue to provide top-notch learning opportunities for our students.
When I see bills to limit spending or property tax requests, I just shake my head. Yes, property taxes are high in Nebraska. I also know that state funding for schools is low! When you’re hiring, you have to have people to fill positions. Seventeen years ago when I came to Milford, we would have more than 100 elementary teacher applicants for an open position. Now we receive 25 to 30. When we advertise for a secondary teaching position, we hope to get five to 10 applicants.
The shortage is related to more than just salary, as teaching is hard and it is a career that is always changing and forever challenging. Student needs are continuing to increase, and demands on teachers increase with them. We are experiencing student behaviors and mental health issues that we are not always ready for or trained to deal with.
Even more frustrating for this school leader is reading recent press releases celebrating the state reaching “historic agreements” that provide substantial pay increases for public safety positions.
Don’t get me wrong -- these folks deserve it. But isn’t the education of our students a priority in Nebraska? Doesn’t our school staff deserve a bonus with all of the federal funds being thrown at states? Yet it seems like schools, our students and staff, are taken for granted -- except for when people want to complain about taxes or when political topics place the focus on what schools are or are not perceived to be doing.
Milford is blessed to have strong local public support of our school! Our students are awesome young people brimming with potential. Our school board cares about student learning and the wellbeing of our staff. Our staff are dedicated and care about every student in our district. They do whatever it takes to educate our students.
Our local officials are elected just like the state level officials are elected: by the people. Our local public can be counted on to let our locally elected officials know if they are not happy with the job they are doing. Our local public will let our locally elected officials know if they are making unwise financial decisions.
Putting spending and revenue limits on public schools from the state level is not the answer. Providing state funding to replace an overreliance on local funding is the answer. Schools, just like the state, must be able to provide competitive salaries to attract new teachers and administrators to their schools. The answer is to equip schools with more resources, not more lids and caps.