Local View: Schools deserve support

Don’t get me wrong -- these folks deserve it. But isn’t the education of our students a priority in Nebraska? Doesn’t our school staff deserve a bonus with all of the federal funds being thrown at states? Yet it seems like schools, our students and staff, are taken for granted -- except for when people want to complain about taxes or when political topics place the focus on what schools are or are not perceived to be doing.

Milford is blessed to have strong local public support of our school! Our students are awesome young people brimming with potential. Our school board cares about student learning and the wellbeing of our staff. Our staff are dedicated and care about every student in our district. They do whatever it takes to educate our students.

Our local officials are elected just like the state level officials are elected: by the people. Our local public can be counted on to let our locally elected officials know if they are not happy with the job they are doing. Our local public will let our locally elected officials know if they are making unwise financial decisions.