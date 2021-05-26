Local View: School solutions, not schemes

Legislators do have the power to fix those problems. Whether they have the political will is another question. Because they already know poverty impacts learning. And they know, too, that poverty is growing across Nebraska, as it is nationally -- in both our urban centers and our rural communities.

Increasingly over the past several decades, public schools have become more than just schools; they are also food pantries, providers of mental and physical health services and places of safety.

Despite everything, Nebraska’s public schools remain some of the very best in the nation. But with student needs continuing to grow, Nebraska’s lawmakers will need to do better than Nebraska’s consistent rank of 49th in the nation for state support of K-12 education.

Our leaders must invest in education like the priority it is and fund public schools equitably, adequately and sustainably. No more talk of defunding schools through vouchers and scholarship tax credits. Every child in the state should have all of their basic needs met. And teachers are professionals; they deserve to be paid accordingly.