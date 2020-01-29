Local View: School choice helps kids, state

As an administrator of one of Nebraska’s nonpublic schools, I take privilege and responsibility to give educational opportunities to all families who walk through our doors.

While I encounter many families that may not have the means pay to pay for a Christian education, it doesn’t disqualify them for wanting them to have something better for their child.

As well, no child learns the same, which is why there are many forms of education. It should be the parents' choice to determine which form of education fits best for their child.

This National School Choice Week, we should work to discover how expanding school choice in Nebraska will enable to give our students and families the choice to determine the best fit for our future leaders in helping them succeed in ways we previously had not thought possible.

Based on the most recent standardized test scores, the educational system in Nebraska leads to outcomes that mirror, and in some cases slightly exceed, national averages. But school choice works to turn average outcomes into the best outcomes possible, by placing students in the best possible environment for them to succeed.