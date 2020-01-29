Local View: School choice helps kids, state

As an administrator of one of Nebraska’s nonpublic schools, I take privilege and responsibility to give educational opportunities to all families who walk through our doors.
While I encounter many families that may not have the means pay to pay for a Christian education, it doesn’t disqualify them for wanting them to have something better for their child.
As well, no child learns the same, which is why there are many forms of education. It should be the parents' choice to determine which form of education fits best for their child.
This National School Choice Week, we should work to discover how expanding school choice in Nebraska will enable to give our students and families the choice to determine the best fit for our future leaders in helping them succeed in ways we previously had not thought possible.
Based on the most recent standardized test scores, the educational system in Nebraska leads to outcomes that mirror, and in some cases slightly exceed, national averages. But school choice works to turn average outcomes into the best outcomes possible, by placing students in the best possible environment for them to succeed.
School choice recognizes that students learn at different paces and in different ways. It works to give those who know and understand students’ learning patterns — their parents — the tools to select the option that will best help their children.
At present, Nebraska has some school choice options available to parents, such as public school open enrollment and magnet programs. However, other states have given parents more educational options to choose for their children. Many states, for instance, have free online learning options, which help families, particularly in rural areas, interested in distance education.
Dozens of other states have also established opportunity scholarship programs, which allow students meeting certain criteria to attend the school of their choosing, whether public or private. For instance, many families appreciate the focus on moral values and upbringing that our Lutheran schools provide. Other parents want to educate their children in a school with a different faith tradition — or no faith tradition at all. School choice allows each family to make the decision that works best for them.
Just as important: School choice also saves taxpayers money. Two recent studies of school choice programs in other states found that they saves taxpayers at least $4.9 billion — more than $3,100 per enrolled student. At a time when Nebraska families continue to struggle with rising property tax bills, expanding school choice could provide families with more, and better, educational options, along with needed tax relief.
This National School Choice Week, parents, teachers, educators, and students are gathering at more than 50,000 events nationwide this week. In Nebraska, hundreds of students rallied at the State Capitol on Wednesday.
These events will illustrate the way in which school choice has increased the enthusiasm and love of learning in millions of students by moving them to the school that best fits their needs and talents.
By providing tangible evidence of the way school choice improves students’ lives, National School Choice Week should encourage Nebraskans to embrace an expansion of school choice right here in the Cornhusker State.
Allowing Nebraska parents to select the educational option that works best for their children upholds Nebraska values, would save valuable taxpayer funds and will improve the educational system for all families across the state.
Mark L’Heureux is director of schools for Christ Lincoln Schools.