Local View: School choice about children

Walton suggests that donors who think kids should have options should give without expecting a tax break. However, nonprofit organizations simply cannot raise enough funds to meet the demand from these families. So LB364 creates a mechanism. It has nothing to do with serving the needs of donors. It has everything to do with the needs of children, children who were not born into a reality where school options are readily available.

Many opponents to school choice, including several of our colleagues, benefited from choice as a child or currently exercise choice for their own children. Perhaps they cannot relate to the single mom who works two jobs but still struggles to cover living expenses, let alone the cost of escaping a school that is failing her children.

Maybe they've not met a father whose child has a special, unmet learning need but cannot afford another option because he himself did not receive an adequate education. Or they've not heard the story of a child who is constantly bullied for being different and begs not to go back to school each day.

As lawmakers, our job is to work in the best interest of all Nebraskans and those who cannot rely upon the privileges so many of us enjoy in particular.