Local View: School choice about children

For decades, Don Walton has delivered thoughtful and relatable coverage of the Nebraska Unicameral. With deep admiration for the ideals of the institution, he uses his voice and platform to remind Nebraskans of the importance of putting people before party.
Unfortunately, in a column published on May 2 ("Challenges, change and opportunities in the Legislature"), Walton's observations and conclusion about the recent debate on LB364, the Opportunity Scholarships Act, disregarded an entire swath of Nebraskans: children from lower-income families in our state. As state senators from very different districts and different political parties, we have not and will not stop fighting for those kids.
Every child born in Nebraska should have an equal opportunity to access an education that meets his or her needs, regardless of family income or ZIP code.
For many, public schools are the best option. That's why we, and many who could afford other options, chose public schools for our children. But what do we do if a child is failing in his/her assigned public school or is bullied or is not being academically challenged? Those with means can find -- and afford -- another option. It is only the children from lower income families who are truly stuck.
Walton suggests that donors who think kids should have options should give without expecting a tax break. However, nonprofit organizations simply cannot raise enough funds to meet the demand from these families. So LB364 creates a mechanism. It has nothing to do with serving the needs of donors. It has everything to do with the needs of children, children who were not born into a reality where school options are readily available.
Many opponents to school choice, including several of our colleagues, benefited from choice as a child or currently exercise choice for their own children. Perhaps they cannot relate to the single mom who works two jobs but still struggles to cover living expenses, let alone the cost of escaping a school that is failing her children.
Maybe they've not met a father whose child has a special, unmet learning need but cannot afford another option because he himself did not receive an adequate education. Or they've not heard the story of a child who is constantly bullied for being different and begs not to go back to school each day.
As lawmakers, our job is to work in the best interest of all Nebraskans and those who cannot rely upon the privileges so many of us enjoy in particular.
Opponents to school choice perpetuate a myth that it somehow harms public schools. The evidence has consistently proven this false. In fact, the vast majority of rigorous studies show choice improves outcomes in public schools as well.
Other school choice myths are used as well to delay opportunities children desperately need. The bottom line is opponents to these policies are not fighting for kids, they are fighting to protect systems -- systems that simply do not work for every child. Or they are beholden to a teachers' union that will always fight options beyond their control. Or both.
We are saddened that families who desperately need options may have to wait yet another year due to the inaction of 20 senators. But we are determined to keep working to expand educational opportunity to children from lower income families. Children have little time to wait, and Nebraska owes them a fighting chance.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn represents District 39, and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha represents District 13 in the Nebraska Legislature.