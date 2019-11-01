In Gov. Pete Ricketts' column “The root of our tax problem,” he bolsters your slash-and-burn political agenda with scapegoating and statistical misrepresentation to accuse local taxing authorities for Nebraska’s property tax dilemma.
In it are three contemptible statements.
* “Despite our significant progress at the state level, property taxes, which are determined by local entities, continue to soar higher and higher."
* “Again, it’s important to bear in mind that local subdivisions -- not state government -- ultimately determine property taxes in Nebraska."
* “Even though (Southeast Community College) projects its enrollment to decline 4%, the college wants taxpayers to foot the bill on another spending increase."
Put whatever spin you want on it, but Ricketts' biennial budget austerity agenda exerts enormous upward pressure upon local property tax levies. Actions of state government do impact local property tax levies.
For example, the state kicking the can down the road on the passage of a new school aid formula, long demanded by many, should have been in place prior to the huge in-state and out-of-state investor greed-driven ag-land appreciation. This coupled, with state aid cuts and local public-school districts losing state equalization payments, increased property values -- and tax liabilities -- several times over.
If one thinks property taxes are high now, thank goodness the Gov. Dave Heineman-sponsored abolishment of the inheritance tax failed.
Ricketts stated that SCC expects a 4% decrease in student enrollment. However, he failed to mention that the career, technical and trade training programs of SCC’s Milford campus, according to campus administrators, has enjoyed a 2019 student enrollment increase of 624 to 784 or a 26% increase.
Over the past five years, according to the SCC Fact Book, SCC shows fall enrollments for years 2015 (9,193), 2016 (9,212), 2017 (9,336), 2018 (9,175) and 2019 (9,699). Governor, that is a 5.6% increase in fall student enrollment over five years. With a 5.6% increase and a 4% decrease, that still shows a 1.6% increase over a five-year period.
A similar 1.6% local budget amount he alleges in his column as “soaring higher and higher."
Nebraska’s austerity creates other difficult local economic times. such as the annual report of state Inspector General for Corrections Doug Koebernick’s statement.
The Journal Star wrote: “Seven years ago, then Director Bob Huston proposed three options to address overcrowding, including a no-cost option, a low-cost option or adding capacity through building more beds. At the time, Gov. Dave Heineman chose the no-cost option based on attempting to move inmates out of prisons in a shorter time span.
"'If action had been taken back then,' Koebernick said, 'Nebraska would likely be in much better shape as far as overcrowding.' And it could be argued, he said, improvements would have positively affected staffing" ("Report: Prison staffing, crowding headed wrong way," Sept. 17).
Yet, the governor has long declared that "government should be run like a business." Learning institutions, like businesses, respond to the demands of their customers through investment in new plant and equipment and expansion in personnel.
But the governor chose to shamelessly liken the Southeast Community College budget and bond requests to a weed in need of eradication.
At a discussion facilitated by Fairbury’s Chamber of Commerce prior to the 2016 election, Beatrice Campus Director Bob Morgan told attendees, “I will be the first one to admit that $369 million is a lot of money. One of the goals that we have is to increase the opportunity to help staff and satisfy all needs of our students in our area and how to also meet the needs of employers."
According to Fairbury News Now, Morgan further argued that, with the improvements, SCC would be better equipped to handle enrollment growth and cut the number of people on waiting list for courses in agriculture and vocational classes.
Morgan continued: “One of the facts that I think we’re proud of is, when we look at the last two to three years of graduates, anywhere between 90 and 96% of our graduates stay in Nebraska. So, we’re keeping folks in Nebraska to work here."
As a lifelong Nebraska citizen, I suggest the governor drop the scapegoating and statistical misrepresentation.