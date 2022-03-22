Local View: Saving Lincoln's 'Picasso'

As a conservation photographer, I’ve learned rare things don’t often get a second chance. From virgin prairies to old-growth forests and all the species in between, it takes just one wrong move to erase things forever. This is what drives extinctions and how the world loses its heritage.

Today we stand on a similar precipice here in Lincoln, where an object of great beauty awaits her fate.

Oh, she’s been easy enough to overlook these last few years, tucked away on a block that’s so lightly traveled. But as you round the corner onto 15th Street, the Pershing Mural takes your breath away.

At first glance and from afar, "Lincoln’s Picasso" looks like an abstract painting. Get closer though and you can see it’s not an abstraction at all but rather a detailed depiction of what we humans were up to in the late 1950s. Clearly this is from another time, but it’s no ordinary historic artifact.

And now she’s at risk of being destroyed forever.

Here’s why you should care:

She’s grand: With some 763,000 tiles displayed 140 by 38 feet, we see the great events held inside Pershing Auditorium. Literally millions of memories were created under this community icon.

She’s towered above thousands of high school graduates, conventions, circuses, state tournaments, rodeos and entertainers. Johnny Carson stood under her at the very beginning, and Louis Armstrong played for her when she was young. Elvis and Bob Dylan came along in midlife, while Snoop Dogg and Ke$ha sang to her towards the end.

She’s irreplaceable: At one time she was the largest mosaic tile mural in the Western Hemisphere. People just don’t do massive tile murals anymore, especially set vertically. They’re expensive and require more time and care than our hurried world now allows.

She’s valuable: Money matters, of course, but she’ll pay us back and then some if we choose to save her. The value of having something this grand, relocated to another venue, would be well worth the price. Perhaps at the Lancaster County Event Center, she’d be reinstalled lower, at eye level, serving as a backdrop for countless outdoor gatherings. Imagine a million selfies sent out to the web, each one showcasing the history of Lincoln, for all the world to see.

But time is running out. Now that the auditorium is being readied for demolition this summer, we’ll have one last chance to save the largest public artwork this city will ever know.

A valiant effort is underway now, headed by Lincoln’s Art Doyenne, Liz Shea-McCoy. Her vision, along with many others, is to see this mural’s tiles removed, one at a time, and reassembled at her new home.

But we all better hurry.

The price tag is $3 million, and the deadline is May 1.

The good news is that we humans can do anything we like with this work of art. Private donations are needed right this minute, but it would make sense for some city and county money to be added as well. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln City Council could grant funding and extra time, but only if enough of us care and then speak up immediately.

In the end this is a test of all of us. Do we not only rise to meet challenges, but run to them? Or are we apathetic, satisfied to sit still in a dark room, roam the internet and watch others do big things?

It really is up to you now.

To save Lincoln’s Picasso, or not? That is the $3 million question. Better hurry though. Lincoln’s grandest of artworks awaits your decision, just a step away from extinction.

Joel Sartore is a conservationist and National Geographic photographer who lives in Lincoln. The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation is serving as a repository for donations received for the project. For more information, https://www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/

