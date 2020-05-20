Local View: Sasse missed mark completely

Since you did such an exceedingly poor job of it, I’d like to conclude by addressing the class of 2020, a class that surely includes any number of Jeremys, aspiring psychology majors, future teachers, students of Chinese descent and most of all, people who love and care deeply for their classmates regardless of their name, educational goals or race.

So, to the class of 2020 in the great state of Nebraska: Nobody has ever done what you just did, and while I know that you had a front-row seat to the setbacks and shortcomings, please know you performed admirably and that many of us are proud of you.

Please know, also, that you do not have to accept the representation of people whose values fall short of your own. Human decency is a staple amongst Nebraskans, and I have never witnessed a generation that cared more about other people than you do.

You have the intellect, the empathy, the hearts and the minds we need to solve problems like the ones we face today, and in advance I’d like to thank each of you for the part you will play in repairing this fractured, sickened world.

You will accomplish this, and you will go on to do so much more. As you move forward, please know that your teachers will always support you, even when your elected representatives fail to do so. We are counting on you, and I know you will not let us down.

Born and raised in Valentine and a graduate of UNL, Mark Gudgel is a 16-year veteran of public school education and a professor of education at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he is teaching a course in psychology this summer.