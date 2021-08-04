Local View: Safety, law motivate actions

Arkansas is not alone in choosing this course. According to The Economist, Finland recently revised its medical guidelines for treating such children to focus on psychological treatment instead of drugs. Also, a leading clinic in London just suspended its practice of administrating puberty blockers, and a children’s hospital in Stockholm stopped prescribing puberty blockers to anyone under 18.

It is simply wrong to suggest that there is medical consensus on this issue. The topic is very complex. The Arkansas State Legislature chose to protect children from irreversible harm caused by unsubstantiated pharmaceutical and surgical procedures. That is why I supported it.

The opinion piece also suggests that some sort of animus motivated my decision to join a lawsuit challenging former President Obama‘s executive order implementing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Once again, there’s a lack of any understanding as to the motive of this lawsuit.