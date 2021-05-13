Local View: Safety about more than police

We can extend the program that sends mental health professionals to deal with mental health, homelessness and other disturbances that call for care rather than guns or chokeholds. I have seen LPD officers use amazing restraint toward an obviously troubled individual, but they finally had to arrest him because they had no emergency mental health backup or crisis center.

That individual rotates in and out of jail, but he never gets any help — how can more police solve his problems? Or protect the folk he endangers when he does foolish, dangerous things, like jumping in front of cars?

We need to stop the birth-to-prison pipeline that accelerates every time a parent is incarcerated. We blindly think in terms of individuals, not families or communities. New prisons break up more families. We need better support for children in poverty. We need restorative justice programs in every school and restorative justice alternatives for people who run afoul of the law.

We need to stop wasting police officers’ time with non-moving violation traffic stops. These can turn into de facto “stop and frisk” incidents and lead to chases, as people with insignificant warrants try to flee unintended consequences such as losing their car, their job, their family.