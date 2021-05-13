Local View: Safety about more than police

Tom Nesbitt is right. Public safety must be a priority (Local View, May 6). But his definition of “public safety” is too narrow.
Police and (Gov. Pete Ricketts’ current favorite) prisons are about suppression of violence. They are sometimes necessary but never sufficient. Sitting on the escape valve may make the steamship move faster — but it may also blow it up.
We only have real public safety when we have a safe society for everyone, which means housing and food security for all, equal opportunity employment, accessible education and just plain human respect.
Mr. Nesbitt says the unrest after the murder of George Floyd last spring shows we need more police. But property damage in Lincoln began when a random firebug, using the demonstrations as cover, started a fire at a service station. The flames were put out, not by police or fire squads, but by a quick-thinking protester with a case of bottled water.
Similarly, armed police may have exacerbated the violence in front of the courthouse. Peaceful protesters, sometimes themselves targeted by police, may have been more successful in calming the crowd and minimizing injuries and damage.
Lincoln starts from an admirable place in having relatively few police, as Mr. Nesbitt points out. We don’t have to “defund” anything to begin adding violence disrupters and community mediators to our public safety staff, using them instead of more inflammatory armed police.
We can extend the program that sends mental health professionals to deal with mental health, homelessness and other disturbances that call for care rather than guns or chokeholds. I have seen LPD officers use amazing restraint toward an obviously troubled individual, but they finally had to arrest him because they had no emergency mental health backup or crisis center.
That individual rotates in and out of jail, but he never gets any help — how can more police solve his problems? Or protect the folk he endangers when he does foolish, dangerous things, like jumping in front of cars?
We need to stop the birth-to-prison pipeline that accelerates every time a parent is incarcerated. We blindly think in terms of individuals, not families or communities. New prisons break up more families. We need better support for children in poverty. We need restorative justice programs in every school and restorative justice alternatives for people who run afoul of the law.
We need to stop wasting police officers’ time with non-moving violation traffic stops. These can turn into de facto “stop and frisk” incidents and lead to chases, as people with insignificant warrants try to flee unintended consequences such as losing their car, their job, their family.
Prisons do not make us safer. Prisons do not lock up only the “bad” people who have to be kept separate from the rest of us “good” people. Prisons destabilize families and communities and compound social problems for generations to come.
Prisons drain capital from hard hit areas like North Omaha to big buildings that don’t do anything for the people left behind — or for the rest of us.
Studies show that people who are arrested for a first minor “crime” are more likely to reoffend and to reoffend more seriously than people who are cited and treated. People benefit from being locked up, at least in prisons like ours, only because all our other social capital has been squandered and they did not get the help they needed earlier on.
Re-entry support for those released from prison prevents recidivism. Violence is produced by shame, isolation, exposure to violence and inability to fund one’s economic needs. Arrests and incarceration produce shame, isolation, exposure to violence and inability to fund one’s economic needs.
Prisons are like drugs — they give a moment of euphoria and a false sense of power, but then the original problems fester and corrode.
Public safety comes from a community where everyone feels included, everyone has a real chance for a meaningful life. People who are mentally ill, homeless and dealing with centuries of intergenerational trauma are not likely to believe that society serves them, and they are not concerned with following rules that never favor them.
Make safety and opportunity real for everyone, and fewer people will disturb the peace. That is what public safety means.
Fran Kaye lives in Lincoln and has been a longtime prison activist.