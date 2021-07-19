Local View: Safeguarding U.S. farmland

In the recent commemoration of the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary, China’s “President-for-Life,” Xi Jinping, intoned that China’s rise to global dominance is an "historical inevitability" and that China will no longer be "bullied, oppressed, or subjugated" by foreign nations. "Anyone who dares to try,” President Xi said to a fawning, choreographed Tiananmen Square crowd, “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

President Xi wants to project himself to the world as learned, wise, gentle, a protector of Chinese ideals and culture. We desire to respect Chinese ideals and culture, especially the Chinese narrative around foreign occupation, and hope for better relations. But China is playing a double game in using our free and open society.

Currently, there are no federal restrictions on the amount of land that can be foreign owned. It’s been left up to states to set those boundaries. Six states -- Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota and Oklahoma -- currently prohibit further foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. When it comes to an issue that so directly affects national security, the supply chain, rural America, its values, its communities, its family-run farms, a piecemeal approach begs a broader national response.