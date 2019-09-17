Suicide by gun is the invisible American epidemic.
I am keenly aware of this because my brilliant and creative mother took her own life with a gun.
Because the victims of gun suicide hardly ever make the news, we tend to forget about this terrible epidemic of gun violence. It is a problem that has grown out of control in America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that during the past decade the U.S. firearm suicide rate has jumped by 19%.
Although my mother’s death was 37 years ago, I can never forget. And, I hope others will never suffer the way my family has suffered. But they do.
Every day, our state leaders on prevention of gun violence, including those from Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, hear heartbreaking stories and work hard to make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen to other people’s mothers. Or fathers. Or their children. Or their sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, friends or colleagues.
They know how to stop this epidemic: by reducing access to guns. National researchers tell us that while most gun-owning Americans think guns make them safer, they are kidding themselves. The fact is that having access to a gun increases the likelihood of suicide for the whole household.
Safe storage of guns has been proved to reduce shootings and suicides. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence has long supported the secure storage of firearms as a critically important safety measure. Right now, during National Suicide Prevention Month, the organization is working with Lincoln’s City Council to strengthen proposed safe storage ordinances before they are put to a vote later this year.
I hope this is just the beginning of normalizing and codifying the safe storage of firearms in Lincoln and across the state of Nebraska. We know from national research that the risk someone will commit suicide increases by a factor of three if he or she has access to a gun.
But when a gun is locked and safely stored, the risk of suicide with that gun is vastly reduced. If the guns in my house had been locked and stored, my mom might be alive today.
Because suicide is often a taboo subject in American culture, it’s easy to overlook this hidden scourge of gun violence taking place right under our noses. Mass shootings are horrendous, and, because they make the news, we know about that horror.
Suicide by gun is equally horrific, equally devastating. But it is concealed, obscured, unnoticed. And, regrettably, suicide by gun happens way too frequently.
Suicides are twice as common as homicides, and more than half of all suicides involve a gun. Some 23,000 deaths each year are caused by gun suicide, including the deaths of 1,000 children and teens.
I’m proud to be part of a network of state leaders who work to reduce access to guns and thereby increase the chance that wonderful people like my mother live to see another day.