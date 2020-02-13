Local View: Rural areas need health care access

Rural communities are facing a significant health crisis, and finding the right solutions is critical to many patients and residents across our state.

Reports show — and many of us in the aging population have experienced — hospitals closing at an alarming rate, making access to care unattainable and complicated. With the current healthcare landscape, people in small towns and communities are forced to drive an hour or even three hours to receive the care that they need.

Unfortunately, this distance and time commitment, whether for something routine or something more serious, can be a major strain on us, and in emergency situations, it is not even an option.

That is why air ambulance services are so important to states like Nebraska that have large and sprawling rural communities. And as the U.S. Congress continues to consider and debate healthcare affordability and accessibility, air medical services — and rural populations — should be a top priority.