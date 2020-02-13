Local View: Rural areas need health care access

Rural communities are facing a significant health crisis, and finding the right solutions is critical to many patients and residents across our state.
Reports show — and many of us in the aging population have experienced — hospitals closing at an alarming rate, making access to care unattainable and complicated. With the current healthcare landscape, people in small towns and communities are forced to drive an hour or even three hours to receive the care that they need.
Unfortunately, this distance and time commitment, whether for something routine or something more serious, can be a major strain on us, and in emergency situations, it is not even an option.
That is why air ambulance services are so important to states like Nebraska that have large and sprawling rural communities. And as the U.S. Congress continues to consider and debate healthcare affordability and accessibility, air medical services — and rural populations — should be a top priority.
There are just six level I and level II trauma centers in Nebraska with the resources to treat patients with serious injuries or critical conditions. And more than half of these hospitals are located in Omaha. With nearly 2 million people in our state and tens of thousands of miles of the Great Plains, air ambulances are an essential service, being the difference between life and death in many emergency situations.
You have free articles remaining.
For most of my life, I have lived in Saline County. After volunteering in a number of community positions, including as former chair of the Nebraska Commission on the Status of Women, I understand that a main concern for our residents is quality, affordable and accessible health care.
Nebraska Medicine and our state's only children's hospital, are more than an hour and a half away by car. Whether you live in rural Southeast Nebraska or the Sandhills, if faced with an emergency like a terrible accident or a dire illness, we would like access to the same specialized health care services as those in urban communities. And our lawmakers should want and fight for the same.
Air ambulances are our lifeline. These medical transportation services are similar to traditional ambulances with trained medical staff on board. However, air ambulances are faster and more reliable in time-sensitive situations. They have proven to be more effective in saving lives. And while, yes, these services can be expensive, they are critical to the well-being and safety of rural communities.
We need to ensure these services for rural populations and protect patients from exorbitant costs and surprise medical bills.
Lawmakers, with the help of insurers and providers, must come together to find a solution that safeguards air ambulances. And knowing the health care difficulties that our community faces, Rep. Adrian Smith should be leading these efforts.
As someone who is very active in the community, I know firsthand how fewer healthcare services in the area are affecting my neighbors. Medical costs are becoming more expensive, and care is harder to find. Congressman Smith must be sure to support legislation that will protect rural access to care and air ambulance services. Many of his constituents' lives depend on it.
Pam Hromadka-Ernst is a community volunteer and lives in Friend.