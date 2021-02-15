Local View: 'Right to repair' is wrong

Nebraska is one of the top three agricultural producers in the United States. Our farmers, who have continually worked hard through the coronavirus pandemic, deserve to be recognized for their exceptional service, especially after years of economic hardship and unpredictable weather. But we have much to look forward to this year now that our state Legislature is back in session and can help aid our recovery.
There is one policy our lawmakers should stay away from if they want to do what is best for farmers, and it is commonly called “right to repair.”
This policy is unnecessary because equipment owners already have the ability to fix and maintain their tractors and combines (unless it violates federal safety or emissions standards). The last thing Nebraska needs right now is another burdensome regulation imposed on the agriculture industry that will disrupt our current, working system.
Our state lawmakers need to know that “right to repair” policy is being pushed by special interest activists who are attempting to gain access to equipment’s sophisticated back-end code for illegal tampering.
Handing over this information to third parties may put farmers and their equipment at risk. Equipment dealers and manufacturers have dedicated countless hours and resources to ensure their highly-trained technicians give their customers superior service in the few instances a professional repair is needed.
Our industry thrives when farmers are operating with no downtime. The agriculture community is supportive and interconnected. Equipment manufacturers’ and dealers’ success depends on farmers’ success; third parties don’t have our best interest in mind when gaining access to tractors’ proprietary information.
Farm equipment is not the same as it used to be. Thanks to innovation, modern-era tractors, equipped with precision agriculture technology, have allowed farmers to become more efficient and produce more crops than ever before. It was not that long ago that family farms required horses to produce their crops. These advancements keep food on our grocery store shelves in the United States year-round.
Equipment dealers and manufacturers also recognize that tractors are not as simple to fix as they once used to be. Manufacturers released repair and diagnostic guides that allow farmers the ability to make a vast majority of repairs on their equipment if they choose.
There is a reason why these bills have never passed in states where it was introduced in previous years. Thankfully, our state lawmakers are champions for our farmers and I know they will make the right decision by skipping over “right to repair” legislation. This past year was difficult enough for us, and legislation like this will only make things worse.
Aaron Richard, is a businessman from La Vista, and his family owns farmland in the Midwest.