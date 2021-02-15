Local View: 'Right to repair' is wrong

Nebraska is one of the top three agricultural producers in the United States. Our farmers, who have continually worked hard through the coronavirus pandemic, deserve to be recognized for their exceptional service, especially after years of economic hardship and unpredictable weather. But we have much to look forward to this year now that our state Legislature is back in session and can help aid our recovery.

There is one policy our lawmakers should stay away from if they want to do what is best for farmers, and it is commonly called “right to repair.”

This policy is unnecessary because equipment owners already have the ability to fix and maintain their tractors and combines (unless it violates federal safety or emissions standards). The last thing Nebraska needs right now is another burdensome regulation imposed on the agriculture industry that will disrupt our current, working system.

Our state lawmakers need to know that “right to repair” policy is being pushed by special interest activists who are attempting to gain access to equipment’s sophisticated back-end code for illegal tampering.