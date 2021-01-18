Local View: Revisiting wind rules

The Lancaster County Planning and Zoning Commission and the County Board of Commissioners will rightfully be considering amendments and updates to Lancaster County’s wind development regulations.
As always, their challenge is to strike the proper balance between protecting the health and safety of local residents and allowing for a lawful business activity that provides a host of economic and environmental benefits. We thank our local officials for revisiting this issue.
In 2017 the County Board of Commissioners rejected a balanced and reasonable path towards wind development that was proposed by the County Planning Commission. The Board instead enacted wind regulations that for all practical purposes prohibit wind farm development in Lancaster County. The result is that Lancaster County is not open for this beneficial business.
Wind energy development uses no water and emits no climate changing carbon dioxide emissions. And it provides opportunities. In the last 10 years renewable energy has provided Nebraska farmers, ranchers, and landowners with $10 million to $14 million in new annual income, $4 billion of new capital investment and tax base, $16 million of new local annual tax revenues, and jobs -- new, permanent, good-paying jobs with benefits and an additional 3,000 construction jobs. Rural communities can use a positive economic shot in the arm these days.
NPPD recently announced they will be working with Monolith’s Olive Creek facility at Hallam to meet Monolith’s 500 to 600 megawatts of needs with new wind and solar. This provides an enormous “game changing” economic opportunity for renewable energy and for Lancaster County, but only if the County Board is willing to make common-sense changes in its wind regulations to open the door to responsible wind energy development.
Unfortunately, too many times, wind energy opponents have not been willing to meet in the reasonable middle to develop science-based wind development guidelines that protect public health and safety while still allowing for wind energy.
Instead, they have ignored the peer-reviewed studies and real world experience of communities with wind energy projects and have used fear tactics to develop regulations that close the door to wind energy. As a result, Lancaster County is currently closed to wind energy development.
Despite the endless list of objections to wind energy, there is room for reasonable Lancaster County wind regulations that both protect people and their property but also allow for harvesting the wind. It is time to go back and revisit the 2017 no-wind regulations and open the door to responsible wind energy development.
Science tells us the climate is warming and that human activity is the main driver. As citizens of this planet, we are all in this together. Just as we are all part of the problem, we all have a shared responsibility to be part of the solution. The continued combustion of fossil fuel accelerates climate change which in turn threatens the health and safety of all of us.
There is no simple transition to clean energy, but as Katharine Hayhoe, atmospheric scientist and professor of political science at Texas Tech University says, “There are no silver bullets (to resolve climate change) only silver buckshot.” Developing wind energy is critical “silver buckshot.” It is our common obligation to our children and future generations to flatten the climate change curve when and wherever possible.
We are all in this together. Just as we all share in the cause of the problem, we also share the responsibility to provide the solution. It is time for wind regulations in Lancaster County that allow a safe and reasonable path forward to a clean energy future. A future we all deserve!
John Hansen is president of the Nebraska Farmers Union. Sen. Senator Ken Haar served in the Legislature from 2009 to 2016.