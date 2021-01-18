Local View: Revisiting wind rules

NPPD recently announced they will be working with Monolith’s Olive Creek facility at Hallam to meet Monolith’s 500 to 600 megawatts of needs with new wind and solar. This provides an enormous “game changing” economic opportunity for renewable energy and for Lancaster County, but only if the County Board is willing to make common-sense changes in its wind regulations to open the door to responsible wind energy development.

Unfortunately, too many times, wind energy opponents have not been willing to meet in the reasonable middle to develop science-based wind development guidelines that protect public health and safety while still allowing for wind energy.

Instead, they have ignored the peer-reviewed studies and real world experience of communities with wind energy projects and have used fear tactics to develop regulations that close the door to wind energy. As a result, Lancaster County is currently closed to wind energy development.

Despite the endless list of objections to wind energy, there is room for reasonable Lancaster County wind regulations that both protect people and their property but also allow for harvesting the wind. It is time to go back and revisit the 2017 no-wind regulations and open the door to responsible wind energy development.