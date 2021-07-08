Local View: Restoring conservatism for the future

For all the talk of being against cancel culture, standing up to the federal government, or promising to ban critical race theory, you have to ask, does any of what politicians promise ever get done?
The answer, of course, is no.
The lackluster group of politicians currently leading us on the right are just content with posturing with meaningless, unenforceable gestures, completely out of sync with the times, and are wholly unequipped to deal with the transformations our society is going through. They are relying on 20th-century solutions for 21st-century problems, while live-action role-playing as 18th-century thinkers.
Republican politicians are out of touch and disconnected with the ways that people live their everyday lives. The business elite has turned against this country and have turned against basic, conservative, non-controversial principles.
The right can’t keep pretending corporations are our friends, and we can’t keep giving special handouts to them. Who cares about economic theory when you lost your job? Who cares about limiting the size of government when you know that your kids are worse off than previous generations? The glorifying the individual and the free-market has only weakened communities and the social obligations and institutions that bind us together as a society.
Saying that you stand for limited government isn’t enough. It is a good principle, but on the right, it has become too much of a slogan for we’re unwilling to use political power for the purpose we were given it. If you’re worried we’re going to have a Soviet state if we don’t limit government, news flash: You’ve done a terrible job so far.
On the right you have economic fundamentalists telling these economically distressed areas to just wait for the invisible hand of the market to rescue them, and on the left, there are cultural liberals who subscribe to an increasingly militant form of identity politics. What both do is lead to social atomization and fragmentation.
What we need is a politics that can talk about the common good and the things institutions, traditions, and common stories that can bring us together and help us remember we have these inclusive identities as a society.
It's not about pursuing a new ideology; it’s about shedding a more recent one and renewing our commitment to an older thought.
The common assumption on the right is that any concession of using government power is a concession to the left because it’ll inevitably be taken over and then all our freedoms will go away. But right now, government power is the only power the right is able to exercise. Education, culture, media -- they are all for the left. So how does it make sense for the right to not implement a forward-looking conservative agenda and to cede all power to the left?
As a member of the right, I am completely for rejecting the more libertarian and doctrinaire elements of economic liberalism and having the state take on a more active, strategic role in the economy to rebuild and strengthen community.
Our current structures of economic life are not conducive to getting married, having kids or being a part of a community. I want a society where a normal person can live the American dream. Where everybody can say if I get an education, if I basically work hard and play by the rules at whatever I chose to do, then I have a fair shot of attaining the living standards my parents had or maybe even improving on them.
Specifics of policies can change depending on the circumstances of the time, but restoring the American dream should be our overarching goal. Especially in a state like Nebraska, where our population has been slowly draining from the small towns and farms, we need to do whatever it takes to build up our population and make it easier for people to live near their families and in the communities that they want to, not have to move to the city or out of state in order to survive.
As long as Republicans continue to adhere to the Nikki Haley or the Paul Ryan view that trying to do anything about our problems is bad, then we’ll lose to people who are going to do something about our problems.
Chris Chappelear lives in Omaha. He is the former chairman of the Nebraska Federation of Young Republicans and is the president of Long Pine Creek, LLC.