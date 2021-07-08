Local View: Restoring conservatism for the future

For all the talk of being against cancel culture, standing up to the federal government, or promising to ban critical race theory, you have to ask, does any of what politicians promise ever get done?

The answer, of course, is no.

The lackluster group of politicians currently leading us on the right are just content with posturing with meaningless, unenforceable gestures, completely out of sync with the times, and are wholly unequipped to deal with the transformations our society is going through. They are relying on 20th-century solutions for 21st-century problems, while live-action role-playing as 18th-century thinkers.

Republican politicians are out of touch and disconnected with the ways that people live their everyday lives. The business elite has turned against this country and have turned against basic, conservative, non-controversial principles.

The right can’t keep pretending corporations are our friends, and we can’t keep giving special handouts to them. Who cares about economic theory when you lost your job? Who cares about limiting the size of government when you know that your kids are worse off than previous generations? The glorifying the individual and the free-market has only weakened communities and the social obligations and institutions that bind us together as a society.