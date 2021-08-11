Local View: Regents should reject CRT proposal

The University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents will vote Friday on a resolution to prevent critical race theory (CRT) from being taught on NU’s campuses.

As the chairs of the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Latinx, Black and Native caucuses and longtime community leaders, we want to express in no uncertain terms our opposition to this negative measure -- which was proposed by Regent Jim Pillen, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Pillen and other Republicans, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, have made CRT a political boogeyman without actually knowing what it is. Simply put, CRT examines social, cultural and legal issues as they relate to race and racism. Students would be taught about the systemic racism that still exists today and permeates our society.

Further, CRT is a 40-year-old academic framework, so one has to wonder why the Republican Party is now trying to frame all educational experiences that discuss diversity and equity with a negative partisan lens. From our collective experiences, the only answer is to create a wedge between white communities and communities of color, making us the villain rather than having Nebraskans see us as their neighbors and co-workers.