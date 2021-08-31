Local View: Redistricting needs transparency

The only way to ensure voting districts that truly represent our communities is with robust debate and public participation. Fair districts make politicians compete for the votes of all Nebraskans, as they do not give advantage to any political party. This will also ensure that once in office our representatives are accountable to we, the people, and champion the issues that matter to us— a stronger economy, better schools, quality healthcare and so much more.

The Nebraska Redistricting Committee has yet to announce any dates for public hearings where the public can see the proposed maps and weigh in or ask questions.

Such an important process that will shape our elections for the next 10 years demands the highest levels of public education, awareness and debate. The public deserves a completely transparent process that allows us to see and provide input on maps and have multiple opportunities to participate.

Redistricting will determine where we vote, who is on our ballot, if we have free and fair elections and if we have a government accountable to the people.

No matter where we live, how much money we make, what political party we belong to, or the color of our skin, one basic principle of American democracy is that we the voters get to choose our representatives, not the other way around. We only get a shot like this to improve our communities once a decade — and that’s why we need the state Legislature to start engaging Nebraskans in the process right now.

Gavin Geis is the executive director of Common Cause Nebraska.