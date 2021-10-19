Local View: Redistricting needs retooling

Nowhere was this made clearer than the issue of Rep. Don Bacon’s residence and the supposed need to include his future home into new district plans. Another distraction was the insistence by some members of the Legislature that special protection be given to districts in the western half of the state to insulate them from a loss of representation as the population has shifted to the east over the past decade.

In protecting incumbency and current district arrangements, the Legislature fundamentally misunderstands the purpose of redistricting. The goal of redistricting is to equally divide the voting power of every Nebraskan, not to allow politicians to pick and choose the voters whose votes they want to capture.

While the partisanship inherent in our redistricting process should be enough to make most Nebraskans consider re-envisioning the way we draw voting districts, there were several other problems with this year’s map drawing that should give us pause.

From the start, the Redistricting Committee was slow to release details on the process and leaned heavily on Census Bureau delays to justify a closed-door process. Once data was made available to the committee to draw maps, they released draft maps and announced hearings the week preceding them, giving voters little notice to provide input.