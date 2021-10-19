Local View: Redistricting needs retooling

While the Nebraska Legislature recently reached agreement on a new set of voting districts, Nebraskans deserved a better redistricting process than what played out.
From the end of August through September, the Redistricting Committee drew and debated updated voting districts based on 2020 Census numbers. At many points, the process threatened to fall apart completely under the strain of partisanship and incumbent concerns.
After closely following every step of the redistricting process, it’s clear that Nebraska legislators are the wrong authority to handle a process with such important, long-term stakes for elections in our state. If the Legislature continues as the sole arbiter of new district boundaries, Nebraska voters will continue to lose out.
Throughout the delayed month-long special session, it was clear partisanship and the outcomes of future elections weren’t far from the minds of legislators. The question of drawing maps for partisan gain or incumbent protection was raised many times during public hearings, by testifiers and committee members alike. Floor debate provided further insight into the factors steering district lines -- where legislators openly discussed the effects new districts would have on themselves and their colleagues in seeking re-election.
Sadly, winning elections and protecting incumbents seemed of greater concern to state senators than equal voting power for every Nebraskan and the voices of the communities they are supposed to represent.
Nowhere was this made clearer than the issue of Rep. Don Bacon’s residence and the supposed need to include his future home into new district plans. Another distraction was the insistence by some members of the Legislature that special protection be given to districts in the western half of the state to insulate them from a loss of representation as the population has shifted to the east over the past decade.
In protecting incumbency and current district arrangements, the Legislature fundamentally misunderstands the purpose of redistricting. The goal of redistricting is to equally divide the voting power of every Nebraskan, not to allow politicians to pick and choose the voters whose votes they want to capture.
While the partisanship inherent in our redistricting process should be enough to make most Nebraskans consider re-envisioning the way we draw voting districts, there were several other problems with this year’s map drawing that should give us pause.
From the start, the Redistricting Committee was slow to release details on the process and leaned heavily on Census Bureau delays to justify a closed-door process. Once data was made available to the committee to draw maps, they released draft maps and announced hearings the week preceding them, giving voters little notice to provide input.
Beyond that, the committee was unable to create a single set of draft maps, and instead released two sets of congressional and legislative districts with explicitly partisan leanings. Finally, once the series of public hearings were over, the Legislature was quick to amend the draft maps, and the conversation on districts quickly left the public in the dark as they amended and revised districts in secrecy.
The Legislature’s final version of maps were only released to members of the body and the public on the day of voting and received no public hearings themselves. None of this qualifies as fair or transparent.
Thankfully, there are alternative approaches to redistricting that have proved effective in other states. States like Arizona, Michigan and Utah have created Independent redistricting commissions whose sole job is to create districts in a fair, nonpartisan and transparent way.
Membership for these commissions excludes elected officials, lobbyists and those running for office. Such a system has been proposed multiple times in the Legislature over the past decade, with one attempt making it as far as the governor’s desk before being vetoed. At this point the question isn’t whether we can create a better process, but whether the Legislature will deliver one if it means limiting their own power.
While I had hopes that this year’s process would set new standards for transparency, public engagement and nonpartisanship, those hopes were quickly dashed by the reality of our unicameral.
It’s clear Nebraskans want voting districts that put the interests of communities and everyday Nebraskan issues before the political ambitions of elected officials. A January 2021 ACLU Nebraska poll found 93% of Nebraskans agreed “redistricting should be driven simply by census data, not by making deals that benefit a political party.”