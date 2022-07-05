Local View: Red flag laws logical step

On May 24 Americans were reminded, again, of the horrendous impact of gun violence in our country. That day, 21 students and teachers were killed, and more than 17 more people were injured, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

In the wake of the shooting, some have unfortunately resorted to their usual obfuscation tactics, blaming mental health and classifying the shooter as a mentally ill, lone gunman. However, the fact of the matter is that citizens in the United States suffer from mental illness at the same rate as other countries, yet we uniquely have such high rates of gun violence.

In fact, only 4% of the violence in our country is perpetrated by those with severe mental illness. This being the case, it is imperative that we address the vehicle through which so much violence is being committed — the guns.

Many have remarked that, although the gun violence epidemic in the United States has typically been met with only short-lived outrage and has never generated enough momentum to support any sensible legislation to address it, this time feels different.

I believe most Americans agree that laws need to be enacted to address the stunning toll that gun violence has inflicted on our great country. Some suggest that one of the most sensible ways to do this is to have states enact red flag laws.

In the United States, more than 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries in 2020. Although mass shootings and high-profile murders receive the most attention, suicides account for a majority of gun related deaths. It is important to note that most acts of gun violence are not caused by a sudden “snap” or lapse in judgment. There are typically warning signs, but they are too often ignored. In these instances, red flag laws can help.

Red flag laws allow a police officer, family member or friend to petition a judge and ask for the temporary removal of weapons from a person who exhibits signs that they present a threat to themselves or others.

If the judge feels that sufficient evidence exists, the threshold for which varies based a state’s statutory language, the judge can require the person to temporarily surrender their firearms.

The order is only effective for a limited time, and evidence that the subject committed a crime is not required. A full hearing must be held before the firearm revocation can be extended. Because the scope of red flag laws is limited, courts at every level have consistently held that these laws do not violate due process or the Second Amendment.

Red flag laws are a great way to ensure that individuals who are demonstrated to be at risk or who pose a risk do not have access to a firearm while protecting the right of law-abiding citizens to have firearms.

The District of Columbia and 19 states, including the Republican-stronghold of Florida, have red-flag laws. The data clearly shows that these laws are effective at reducing gun violence. Studies of the red flag laws enacted in Connecticut and Indiana found that one life is saved for every 10 to 20 extreme-risk protection orders. When we consider that Florida has used its red flag law to temporarily restrict firearm access to over 8,000 people since 2018, that means that up to 800 lives were potentially saved.

California also used its red flag law in response to 21 threats of school shootings. It is impossible to know what might have happened without the law in place, but none resulted in violence.

Since red-flag laws are a demonstrably efficient way to ensure that potentially dangerous individuals do not have access to firearms, it is no wonder that more than 70% of Americans support their use.

President Biden recently signed into law a bipartisan gun reform bill that includes funding for states to implement red flag laws, and our state would be wise to put our own red flag law on the books. These laws alone are not a panacea for the gun violence that plagues our country. However, in tandem with other sensible gun reforms, they can begin to reduce the toll that gun violence exacts on American citizens.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha represents District 20 in the Nebraska Legislature.

