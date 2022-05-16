Local View: Rebuilding trust in a trust

For 30 years, the Nebraska Environmental Trust has allocated Nebraska Lottery funds to worthy, environmentally beneficial projects. However, in recent years, the trust’s grant process has become mired in controversy.

In the last year or two, the trust board’s funding priorities have left many former grantees feeling confused and frustrated. There were 118 grants submitted to the trust last year, and unprecedently they scored 34 of these grants as ineligible. Of the 82 eligible grants, only 71 were funded and over $3 million was left unallocated.

The latest funding cycle stands in stark contrast to how projects were typically funded. Historically, only a few projects were denied funding, and no more than $200,000 remained unallocated each year.

With the apparent shift in the funding practices of the trust, grants for conservation and recycling services were particularly hard hit. Only four of 12 recycling projects even scored high enough to be eligible for funding. Many of these essential recycling programs, such as “Recycling on the Go!” and “Keep Alliance Beautiful,” rely heavily on the trust funding to maintain their important services.

Unfortunately, these programs, which have a track record of great success and have never been denied funding in the numerous years that they have applied, were not given any money this funding cycle.

Adding insult to injury was the lack of transparency in the new funding process. In unprecedented fashion, those who had their grant applications denied were not given any feedback on why their application was denied.

The altered funding priorities have many people feeling that the trust is failing to follow its original mandate and is becoming beholden to outside influences.

The apparent shift in priorities is best illustrated by an infamous incident in 2020 where the trust diverted funds from worthy recycling and conservation projects to fund questionable ethanol blender pumps, a decision that was reversed after a lawsuit was filed to challenge the plan. This example clearly illustrates that the trust has strayed from its original purpose, which was to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of Nebraska.”

The Nebraska Environmental Trust is funded directly by citizens who buy lottery tickets. This public funding means the trust must be more transparent about its processes and funding priorities.

The trust scheduled a public meeting for May 19 to announce changes regarding its funding practices. It’s my fervent hope that the original mission of the trust will be preserved. Recycling and conservation efforts are a critical component in climate change strategies, and the trust must continue to support these environmental needs.

However, if the trust board is contemplating a change in the long-standing funding priorities, it is incumbent on the trust to openly declare its intentions, provide for public comments, and give the Legislature an opportunity to decide whether the new funding priorities support the best interests of the state.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha represents District 20 in the Nebraska Legislature.

