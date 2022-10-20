Local View: Rebuild camp for future

In the rubble of Eppley Lodge sits the charred and melted remains of an old foosball table. That table was my good friend of more than 30 years. I cried to know I would never see it again.

Before it moved to the State 4-H Camp near Halsey, that foosball table sat in the lodge of the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Camp near Gretna. I grew up at that camp, attending as a camper, counselor, staff-in-training and staff before returning as an adult volunteer.

From owl prowls to creek stomping and the spider web to dance parties, camp was my safe space and home. I met people who inspired me to be better – “to make the best better” – who made me feel less self-conscious as I learned what kind of human I wanted to become.

I learned leadership while blending confidence with silliness, problem-solving with flexibility, and how to pack as much wonderfulness into a short time as possible. I learned games and songs that were useful when I became a teacher. I developed an outside voice that never needed a microphone. I met people who still hold pieces of my heart because of magical shared memories that only camp people can understand.

4-H camp in Nebraska has rarely received the attention of other university programs. Even its parent programs, 4-H and Extension, overshadow overnight camps, despite the life-changing, world-shaking impact our state’s three 4-H camps had on generations of kids. If you ask camp people, you will probably hear a condensed version of its impact. It’s hard to put into words. If you’ve been there, you already know. If you haven’t, how can we explain it properly?

There’s something hypnotic about the smell of the cabins at night after a campfire. No creation is more spectacular than your first handmade plastic lanyard. Seeing deer through lodge windows during breakfast makes you feel connected to nature. Dirt doesn’t taste bad if it gets into your mouth during a game of mud gaga. Everything at camp feels more real. More genuine. Especially the friendships you make. And that lasts beyond camp.

So after Eastern 4-H camp closed, I thought my foosball table friend was gone forever. When I saw it in the Eppley Lodge in June as I dropped my oldest off for her first overnight camp, I held in tears of joy. I imagined many future summers of visiting that table again while dropping off and picking up kids, in a place where they would make their own memories, friendships and personal discoveries. My oldest was excited to return in 2023 and bring two siblings with her. They spent most of Oct. 2 talking about it, not knowing how the day, and their daydreams, would end.

As silly as it sounds, I mourned the foosball table as it was taken away a second, very permanent time. My inanimate camp friend is gone for real now. Will the Bovee Fire also take away the opportunity for residential 4-H camp in Nebraska? I hope not. I sincerely hope plans will be made to rebuild the camp site. It is not, however, a sure thing, despite the good that camp has done. Overnight camp’s continuation is much more fragile than people realize.

Nebraska 4-H camp has long been a collaboration between the State 4-H Office, UNL Extension and the Nebraska 4-H Foundation in cooperation with the park/forest that owns the land, boosted by volunteer time and donations. Without the go-ahead from the State 4-H Office and UNL Extension, Nebraska 4-H Foundation will be unable to rebuild and pursue a continuation of residential camp, even if the Nebraska National Forest is a willing partner.

Without the support of State 4-H and UNL Extension, overnight on-site camp will be gone. Camp needs former campers to advocate for it with outside voices. This is the time to share camp memories with the State 4-H Office and UNL Extension.

Even if you never saw the beauty of the bright red Eppley Lodge stretching up among the trees, all Eastern and South Central campers know what a sacred place camps are for the youth of our state. And as long as there is residential 4-H camp in our state, my kids will be there to experience it. I hope your kids can be there, too.