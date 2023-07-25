You practice how you play.

A simple phrase that holds a complex meaning. These uncomplicated words give language to the lesson — your success, the goal you are working toward, is a culmination of how you show up each day.

In essence, this phrase reminds us that on game day, your performance will mirror the work you put in, the values you hold day in and day out. This is the time when you commit the plays to memory, and analyze the details of how you shift your weight or the cadence of your steps.

In this theory, you will perform, in large moments, exactly how you show up when no one else is watching. The idea leaves us to believe that individually, we are in control of our performance.

Our performance and certainly the outcome of the game is not only a culmination of our own effort but those of who we surround ourselves with — the team we choose to play for, the coach we take instruction from, the teammates we trust and rely on — among a multitude of other variables that without a doubt influence every aspect of each game.

Together the individual player, supported by both their teammates and coach, will without a doubt reach their goal more efficiently, most often surpassing the preconceived limitations they placed on themselves. It is in this collaboration, this reliance on both ourselves and each other where greatness — in whatever way you define the term — occurs.

Education is no different. A student alone can intrinsically decide that they will put in the work. A motivated individual can show up on time and dedicate hours to their studies, all to still be impacted by elements that they alone cannot control.

As a mother myself, I alone can work to raise my child — to instill lessons and values that are important to me. I can share anecdotes to ensure joy and discuss moments of challenge. Yet still, neither myself nor my children are void of whatever curveball the universe may throw our way.

Together we need to embrace support from all stakeholders, understanding that collectively our knowledge and partnership provide more progress than when we simply rely on individual expertise.

As the beginning of another school year rapidly approaches, I want to challenge you, parents and community members, to lean into building a relationship with the teachers and school personnel that serve and teach the young person whose education matters most to you. I encourage all of us to consider ways we can intentionally work together to create a union — one that is centered on our shared goal: to support and educate our children.

Creating a strong parent-teacher partnership fosters the connection that creates community. A community that is rooted in a true democracy, one where we embrace the unique needs of our students and model how to become collaborative citizens.

Together, we need to share gratitude for the love and work both the guardian and the teacher are providing for our students. Recognizing that the common goal is to develop and strengthen this individual — to nurture this young person, ensuring they feel loved, seen and included. Understanding that the work, from both the parents and the educator, is a necessary component in increasing the academic success of each student.

No one entity alone can guarantee the prosperity of a young person. Collectively, it is our responsibility to provide enrichment opportunities that support each child in authentically becoming their greatest self. Because if we don’t, it is only our loved scholars who suffer.

So rather than ridicule or dismantle the credibility of our educators, I urge you, community members, to build a connection with them and trust the work they are doing. Our children are too important for us to not get this right, to not dive headfirst into developing a relationship centered around bettering the very people we, as educators and caregivers, love most in this world.

So, as you begin thinking of first-day outfits and school supply lists, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the lessons and democratic justice you’d like to model for the young people who are watching.

As we walk into our school buildings, I encourage educators and parents alike, to enter with an open heart — to commit to conversation and connection, one centered around the very people we care about and who deserve it the most: our children.