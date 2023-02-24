Patrice Onwuka celebrates American opportunity in her Opinion column “Why we love America”, (Feb. 12).

Yes, compared with many world countries, America does appear to covet and engender opportunity. Americans believe they openly assert their free will in a variety of contexts.

However, America embraces opportunity as a concept but fails to actualize in practice. Opportunity is often weaponized.

Initially, opportunity can be an element of denigration. Onwuka employs Horatio Alger narratives to prove opportunity allows individuals to “pursue their God-given gifts and abilities, passions and skills.” She uses herself as an example: “... a little Caribbean girl raised in a poor crime-ridden Boston neighborhood ... [became] ... a PBS commentator.”

She also employs the story of “Shark Tank’s” Robert Herjavec, who was a “guy off the boat” from Croatia and went on “to become a successful businessman.”

Inspiring. But the tacit assumption is that anyone rises above their station given the magic wand of opportunity. Onwuka’s stories proceed from poverty of resources to, voila, unbridled success.

The conclusion is inescapable: those who can’t accomplish the feats of Herjavec and Onwuka (whose superhuman talents plus opportunity overcome misfortune) are blameworthy for their condition. Catastrophe, illness, financial ruin: Sorry, no excuse.

Ironically, Herjavec and Onwuka surely had help. No one accomplishes anything without the aid of parents, teachers, mentors, friends, public services and financial aid. However, Herjavec’s on-line autobiography, for instance, contains numerous first-person singular references: “I” did this, “I” accomplished that, “I” succeeded, “I” made riches.

In opportunity mythology, the virtuous (Onwuka, Herjavec, et al.) are richly compensated by their own hand. Otherwise, you are to blame. So, suffer the humiliation and shame of failure. Alone.

Libertarians and Republicans use this mythos to deny welfare to the poor and disadvantaged. Political scientist Yascha Mounk points out: “responsibility now refers to our responsibility to take care of ourselves – and to suffer the consequences if we fail to do so.”

Onwuka cynically argues that the playing field has been leveled for minority races, creeds and colors. Her viewpoint compounds the degradation. In other words, no one has any excuse not to enjoy her type of success.

Onwuka states: “American people [recognize] that every person’s humanity and dignity are upheld.” Yes, if you are the elect whose support systems push them through the morass of opportunity’s jungle.

The mythology of opportunity as an equal gift from the gods is also pierced by institutional traditions and behavior. Harvard political philosophy professor Michael Sandel calls one of these traditions “The Sorting Machine.”

The agency of this machine: The Scholastic Aptitude Test.

Historian Nicholas Lemann observes the SAT evolved as “the basic mechanism for sorting the American population.” SAT scores are lined up, high to low. A line is drawn. High scorers are lauded and showered with scholarships, grants and loans. Below the line? Well, like the mythos of singular accomplishment, they suffer the humiliation and shame of not being one of the elect. And, the machine says, you’re on your own. Good luck!

Sandel notes that “SAT scores are highly correlated with wealth.” Indeed, wealthy families afford test tutors, mentors and organized training to teach the gimmicks to boost a score.

The Sorting Machine deepens the divide between rural and urban education. Rural areas often don’t feature opportunity for test tutoring.

Every student has the opportunity to try the SAT, but the few can afford the instruction to enhance a score. Sandel notes: “Most students at selective colleges ... are from affluent families; very few are from low-income backgrounds.”

The first concern is the invidious judgment of sorting and second the damaging consequences for a civic life. Top scorers from prestigious universities garner wealth. Low scorers create that wealth.

Onwuka makes the outrageous look normal and functional. She fails to see that opportunity is a social obligation to all, not an excuse to crow about singular successes.