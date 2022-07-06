Local View: Ready for vote, fairness

I am an 82-year-old gay man. Under a variety of names — Action Committee Nebraska, Fairness Lincoln, and Let Lincoln Vote among them — several Lincolnites and I have been working on bringing a nondiscrimination ordinance to our city, some of us since the early 1980s — over 40 years ago.

For the past five years, a small number of us — gay, straight, and transgender — have labored to have Lincoln join the hundreds of local jurisdictions that have ended discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

On many occasions throughout these past five years, we’ve been told by some well-meaning folk that this is not the right time to bring nondiscrimination to a vote in Lincoln. We were told that in 2017; we’re being told the same thing today.

Nevertheless, during all this time we’ve worked with members of at least two city councils who were reluctant to do anything. Slowly but surely we were able to make the progress that led to the City Council’s Feb. 14 adoption of antidiscrimination language in revisions of the city’s municipal code.

These revisions did not only include gender identity and sexual orientation but anti-discrimination protections for active-duty military, various disability categories, tribal affiliations, race and marital status. But after a successful petition drive that only focused on the LGBTQ protections, the council flipped its vote and rescinded its previous action. Evidently, it’s still not the right time for anti-discrimination in Lincoln.

Martin Luther King was fond of saying, “The time is always right to do the right thing.” We’ve waited long enough. And during all the time we’ve waited we don’t know how damaging, how destructive to LGBTQ kids Lincoln’s city government’s refusal to protect them from discrimination has been. This is why we’re now circulating initiative petitions to put anti-discrimination on the November ballot.

We’ve also been told that a ballot campaign will prove to be most harmful to “the transgender community.” Let’s be honest: there is no monolithic “transgender community.” We should also stop imagining there’s even an LGBT community, joined by consensus, or that every LGBT person must unite in a fictitious consensus, or expected, even required, to be part of a consensus.

It’s worrisome that LGBT folk are being held to an unrealistic standard of community consensus, that people collecting initiative signatures are being harassed and even physically attacked, and that heterosexual-dominated organizations think they are speaking with the LGBT community when, in fact, they are communicating with a small slice of the community — one whose chief objective is to stop any fairness ordinance from ever becoming part of our municipal code.

As all of you know, or should know, state legislatures across the country are passing or about to pass bills attacking transgender people, denying them medical care, penalizing their parents, keeping them from participating in competitive sports.

This is not the time for transgender people to hide or try to avoid controversy. The controversy is already here, it’s national, and it’s all around us. Some state legislatures have adopted preemption laws, laws that allow state lawmakers to block a local ordinance from taking effect. Before this happens in Nebraska, Lincoln must act now to outlaw discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Now is the time. There are too many lives that will be affected positively by these revisions, not just those within the LGBTQ community, although we have been waiting and working for decades.

Please join us in supporting these amendments to protect active-duty military; people with disabilities; people of all races, national origins, and tribal affiliations; and — yes — LGBTQ people.

Lincoln is ready, even if some of our elected officials are not. Sign the petition. And vote in November.