Local View: Ray of hope for Sudan

The resignation plunged Sudan into more danger. Too many people have now died amid relentless street protests since last fall. Now the United Nations has promised to involve key players in democracy talks. It is important that they are inclusive. And it is important that we set a clear date for the beginning of discussions.

It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process. The military, rebel groups, political parties and protest movements are all important. But so are civil society and women's groups. Everybody's voice has weight and power, and we ignore people at our peril.

At the same time, democracy is fragile. We don't need to look to Sudan to know that. If you look at the numbers in America on the public's trust in government, they have never been lower. But whether here or abroad it starts and ends with meaningful dialog. It starts with free and fair elections. Democracy also brings safety. It helps both those protesting leadership, but also for those in power. Everybody knows where they stand.

The longer Sudan's deadlock continues, the higher the risk. We need to figure out how to get a meaningful democracy established. That means the military must be willing to hand power to an elected government. And it means we must all pray for a safe outcome at a difficult time for my home country.

Khamisa Abdalla lives in Lincoln. She works as the women program manager at the Asian Community and Cultural Center and serves as the Refugee Congress delegate for Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0