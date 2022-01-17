Local View: Ray of hope for Sudan

My fellow Sudanese people and I have been living in fear for our homeland over recent months. We have been meeting in Lincoln to talk about how we can stop bloodshed with more than 60 people dying since fall. It has been very difficult to watch as more stories emerge from our country.
With each new resignation and ongoing political deadlock our hopes have dwindled. We have begun to wonder if the country might be about to descend into civil war. But there is cautious hope that new talks brokered by the United Nations could be positive.
From Sudan, I arrived as a refugee in the United States with my seven children in 2001. I've since completed my education and sent my children to university. As a former refugee, I know it takes perseverance and leadership to make it in America. It's also true that trials and tribulations don't always mean you're doomed. They can make you stronger, and I hope that's true for Sudan right now.
Sudan last had an elected government in 1989. Then the country was overtaken by a military dictator, Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir. Bashir was himself overthrown in 2019 and replaced by a Transitional Military Council.
They had planned to hold democratic elections in 2023, but a military junta overthrew them in October last year. They installed a prime minister who himself resigned a couple weeks ago. He blamed failure to reach compromise between the military and pro-democracy movements.
The resignation plunged Sudan into more danger. Too many people have now died amid relentless street protests since last fall. Now the United Nations has promised to involve key players in democracy talks. It is important that they are inclusive. And it is important that we set a clear date for the beginning of discussions.
It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process. The military, rebel groups, political parties and protest movements are all important. But so are civil society and women's groups. Everybody's voice has weight and power, and we ignore people at our peril.
At the same time, democracy is fragile. We don't need to look to Sudan to know that. If you look at the numbers in America on the public's trust in government, they have never been lower. But whether here or abroad it starts and ends with meaningful dialog. It starts with free and fair elections. Democracy also brings safety. It helps both those protesting leadership, but also for those in power. Everybody knows where they stand.
The longer Sudan's deadlock continues, the higher the risk. We need to figure out how to get a meaningful democracy established. That means the military must be willing to hand power to an elected government. And it means we must all pray for a safe outcome at a difficult time for my home country.
Khamisa Abdalla lives in Lincoln. She works as the women program manager at the Asian Community and Cultural Center and serves as the Refugee Congress delegate for Nebraska.