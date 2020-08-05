Local View: Rape kit testing a priority

In communities across our country, someone is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds. Following their assault, victims then may experience several hours of invasive medical forensic examination to collect evidence left behind during the assault. Such evidence – called a sexual assault kit - can be a powerful tool to seek justice for survivors and prevent future crimes.
Evidence from sexual assault kits can identify an unknown assailant or confirm the presence of a known suspect. It can connect the suspect to other crime scenes and identify serial offenders. The evidence can also exonerate the wrongly convicted. However, to accomplish these things, the sexual assault kits must be gathered and tested in a timely manner.
Today, in our state, sexual assault kits may wait over a year before they are analyzed due to the high demands on our State Crime Lab for processing forensic evidence. In the meantime, investigations may be at a standstill until those kits are tested and evidence analyzed. This means that a sexual assault survivor will wait 13 months, or 395 days, before justice can be sought for the violence they have experienced.
This session, I introduced LB1079, a bill to reduce this delay by investing in the capacity of the State Crime Lab to analyze sexual assault kits. This week, my colleagues and I advanced a state budget that included this important investment as a commitment to justice for sexual assault survivors.
At the beginning of this year, there were thousands of previously untested sexual assault kits waiting to be analyzed from survivors across our state. National best practices now identify that all these prior untested kits, as well as all new sexual assault kits moving forward, should be tested so that sexual assault offender DNA evidence is entered into the national DNA database.
Adopting this best practice will help connect different crimes and identify serial rapists, as well as exonerate individuals who were wrongfully accused. As law enforcement agencies in our state align with best practices, the workload for the State Crime Lab will only increase.
Other jurisdictions across the country that have taken action to test all sexual assault kits have found staggering rates of serial offenders.
In Cuyahoga County, Ohio, more than 7,000 kits were tested, resulting in the identification of 838 serial offenders -- one rapist has been linked to 17 victims. The city of Detroit tested over 11,000 untested kits, resulting in the identification of 824 suspected serial rapists, and DNA from these kits has been linked to crimes committed in 40 states and Washington, D.C.
Every day that we delay testing these rape kits is a missed opportunity to pursue justice for survivors and promote public safety in a community. Timely processing of sexual assault kits leads to increased public safety by identifying serial rapists, uncovering connections to other crimes and sending a strong message to sexual assault survivors that their experiences are taken seriously. Appropriate state level funding is crucial to providing the resources needed for this.
Sen. Anna Wishart represents the 27th legislative district, which encompasses west Lincoln and parts of south Lincoln.
