Local View: Quiet zone a lesser need

In the medical profession there is a concept of “triage,” which prioritizes treatment based on the seriousness of the emergency. Since resources of the RTSD are limited, it is suggested the RTSD board apply the triage concept regarding the request for a quiet zone along Nebraska 2.

It is obvious the more serious problem is at 33rd and Cornhusker, and that should be addressed first. Down the road, if funds permit, the board can revisit the quiet zone request along Nebraska 2.

It should be also noted that prior to the resumption of train service along the Nebraska City branch, BNSF Railway and the Omaha Public Power District, owner of the electric generating plant at Nebraska City, spent considerable sums upgrading the track through south Lincoln. This allows trains to clear a given crossing in about 5 minutes, certainly a reasonable delay for motorists.

The RTSD needs to remember it is a Railroad Transportation Safety District and not a Railroad Noise Abatement District. In setting priorities, it should prioritize projects that give the taxpayer the most bang for his or her buck.