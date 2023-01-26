 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local View

Local View: Questioning the results

The fact that Pete Ricketts or someone close to him shaves his head doesn’t mean he isn’t naturally bald. And the legality of his appointment to the U.S. Senate by his successor, Gov. Jim Pillen, doesn’t mean it wasn’t corrupt.

Sometimes the scandal isn’t crime, it’s what’s legal.

If their vision of government and succession were, in fact, to run government as a business, it could be considered bribery, and clumsy at that.

Ricketts gave money personally to Pillen’s campaign and the Ricketts family went whole hog financing a political action committee that committed more than $1 million. And we’re to believe that Pillen discovered Ricketts to be the best candidate to replace Ben Sasse, who fled the Senate and Nebraska to run the University of Florida?

“In all those ways we showed how government can work. I want to bring that to Washington, D.C.,” Ricketts said when Pillen appointed him.

Let’s see. State government didn’t work very well when it allowed a rogue ethanol company to poison an entire watershed with fungicides and insecticides from its hare-brained use of seed corn as a feedstock near Mead. The most prominent seed companies will be cleaning that up for years to come.

Then there’s the nitrate contamination of water sources all over the state, as Flatwater Press has documented. Not a word from the Ricketts administration, nor its successor yet, about that.

It certainly did work like a business, a negligent one, when the Ricketts administration hired St. Francis Ministries, a Kansas nonprofit, to oversee the state’s foster care system in metropolitan Omaha. It failed spectacularly on what should have been an obviously unrealistic low bid. Former executives are being sued by the nonprofit, accused of enriching themselves.

Corrections institutions, meanwhile, are more overcrowded, understaffed, mismanaged and troubled with violence than they were when Ricketts came to office. His solution is to spend hundreds of millions building a new penitentiary, contrary to leading conservative and corrections thought in America.

Addressing the deterioration of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva, the state ombudsman said the Department of Health and Human Services “faltered on their legal responsibility to keep the girls in a safe place for treatment and rehabilitation.”

COVID pandemic data from the counties and the Centers for Disease Control showed Lancaster County and Lincoln did the best job of any part of the state in keeping people alive, by resisting Ricketts’ attempts to overrule its public health authority. He brags about how well Nebraska did, but the state’s performance would have been shabby without Lancaster County’s statistics. COVID fatalities in Lancaster County were less than half the rate of nonmetropolitan Nebraska, where Ricketts ruled. 

Although Ricketts brags about reducing property taxes by offering credits with money from other taxes, even Pillen described local property taxation in Nebraska as in chaos. That’s after Ricketts had eight years in office with a friendly majority in the Legislature.

What did he do to solve the labor and talent shortages that have plagued this state at least since the financial crisis 15 years ago? He made it harder for immigrants and refugees, contrary to what the businesslike Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry advises.

These are some of the more prominent failures of the Ricketts administration’s misguided policies, but not all of them. There’s a pattern here. Running state government “like a business” in Ricketts’ mind may be cover for his real intent.

He is an ideologue, from the part of the Republican Party that really doesn’t like government at all and presumes our complex culture can pretty much do without its protections, certainly for the less fortunate. Hence, his rejection of rental assistance from the feds. This is the wing of the party that wants government small enough to smother in a bassinet.

They think getting rich means they’ve been anointed, entitled by divine right as Thomas Jefferson described in his time. He could have been watching Ricketts cowboyed up for the photographers: “The general spread of the light of science has already laid open to every view the palpable truth, that the mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride legitimately, by the grace of God."

piersol

Richard Piersol

Richard Piersol lives in Lincoln and is former business editor of the Journal Star. 

