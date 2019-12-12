Local View: Quality child care a concern for all

High-quality child care is a priority here in Nebraska: Our state has one of the highest percentages of working mothers in the nation. This means our young children are often cared for by family child care homes, Head Start or Early Head Start programs, public school preschools or larger child care centers.
It’s our duty as Nebraskans to make sure each and every child has access to the ideal environment in which to grow, thrive and reach their potential. It’s vital for the future of our great state. Whether you have children or not, and whether you have children in child care or not, the state of child care resources here should be an issue you feel strongly about:
* It’s an economic issue. We’ve seen how quality child care can help boost a community’s development and pave the way for a thriving future.
* It’s a human resource and job skills issue. Quality early child care can serve as a rewarding and meaningful career choice.
* Most importantly, it’s a societal issue. Children who are given a supportive, educational, creative environment to learn and play in their first five years of life are more likely to be successful adults giving back to their local communities.
It may sound simple, but providing quality care to infants, toddlers and preschoolers is complicated work. And there’s always room for improvement.
The great news is, after spending five years directing Step Up to Quality, the State of Nebraska’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS), I can say without hesitation that we have a wealth of high quality child care homes and centers all throughout our state.
You have free articles remaining.
Step Up to Quality helps child care providers improve the quality of their care through a rigorous five-step process. It’s been a privilege to get to know these dedicated child care providers and to recognize their incredible efforts to provide the very best atmosphere for the children in their care.
As we celebrate Step Up to Quality’s five-year anniversary in Nebraska, we’re taking a moment to recognize all the momentum our program has built:
* More than 25,000 children have been served in participating Step Up to Quality programs since 2014.
* More than 700 child care providers in Nebraska have enrolled their programs in Step Up to Quality, but we have yet to reach hundreds more.
* We have also offered nearly $160,000 in Quality Incentive Bonuses to help child care providers pay for books, toys or professional development opportunities.
* More than 150 providers have received coaching to help their programs create individual goals and action plans to maximize strengths and guide them along their path to quality improvement.
While I’m extremely proud of Step Up to Quality’s growth throughout the last five years, I also recognize we still have work ahead. We have ambitious goals for the future of early childhood education in our state – there are always enhancements that can be made. The very best providers continue to implement new strategies and follow current early childhood education research.
Nothing is more important to us than providing a strong developmental foundation for our youngest Nebraskans. We won’t stop – because every child, no matter where they are, deserves the best care and education possible. In a few years, the children attending early childhood education programs will be going to school, then entering the workforce.
The type of care they receive in their first five years of life profoundly affects their future. Let’s make sure they get the very best start in life.
Lauri Cimino is director of Step Up to Quality for the Nebraska Office of Early Childhood Education. She lives in Omaha and works in Lincoln.