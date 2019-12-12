Local View: Quality child care a concern for all

* We have also offered nearly $160,000 in Quality Incentive Bonuses to help child care providers pay for books, toys or professional development opportunities.

* More than 150 providers have received coaching to help their programs create individual goals and action plans to maximize strengths and guide them along their path to quality improvement.

While I’m extremely proud of Step Up to Quality’s growth throughout the last five years, I also recognize we still have work ahead. We have ambitious goals for the future of early childhood education in our state – there are always enhancements that can be made. The very best providers continue to implement new strategies and follow current early childhood education research.

Nothing is more important to us than providing a strong developmental foundation for our youngest Nebraskans. We won’t stop – because every child, no matter where they are, deserves the best care and education possible. In a few years, the children attending early childhood education programs will be going to school, then entering the workforce.

The type of care they receive in their first five years of life profoundly affects their future. Let’s make sure they get the very best start in life.

Lauri Cimino is director of Step Up to Quality for the Nebraska Office of Early Childhood Education. She lives in Omaha and works in Lincoln.

