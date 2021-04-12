Local View: Put kids before agendas

I am a Christian and a conservative, and I oppose the proposed Nebraska Health Education Standards. As I spoke at the last state Board of Education meeting, I also listened. What I heard were three groups that all have valid arguments.

The LGBT community is asking for their voices to be heard, for their rights to be upheld and are seeking to be valued, loved and accepted in this community. To them: You deserve this, both morally and constitutionally. Hear my voice when I say, I do love you, I value you and want you to be a part of my community. I do not share your beliefs on these items, but that is OK.

To the Christian community: Shame on you, and shame on me. We have obviously not provided a community in which these individuals know that they are safe, loved and accepted, not for what they believe but for who they are. I know of a God who loves them for just that, who they are. I know because He has shown this love of me and you. We have failed and must do better.