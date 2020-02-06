Local View: Public schools need protection

Any Nebraskan who is concerned about their property tax bill should reject scholarship tax credits, and the march toward school privatization they represent, for that reason alone. Nebraska ranks 49th in the nation for state-level funding to K-12 education, which is to say we rely heavily on local property taxes to fund public schools.

And our state has only fully funded its public schools, according to the state’s own funding formula, in three out of the last 16 years. Creating new funding streams for private education, like scholarship tax credits, when we are already underfunding our existing public schools, will not only hurt public schools but will raise property taxes, not lower them.

The good news is that Nebraska has some of the best public schools in the nation. But we need to think beyond the present to make sure our public schools stay great long into the future. Not enough leaders are thinking about what will make our schools, and our state, great places to be in 50 or 100 years.