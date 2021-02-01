Local View: Public schools deserve better

The governor also knows, and ignores, that there are almost no limits on school choice in Nebraska. If there is room in the accepting school district, an Omaha kid can transfer to Elkhorn. A Norfolk kid can transfer to Stanton. A Maxwell kid could transfer to North Platte.

But Ricketts has shown a consistent, demeaning and disrespectful pattern of behavior toward public schools and those who make them work. Last year, he took well-deserved heat for using the Soviet-like term “government schools” to describe our superb public schools. We noted at the time that language matters and that it is “wrong and purposefully misleading” to call Nebraska’s public schools “government schools.”

In 2017, he denied a proclamation celebrating the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Nebraska State Education Association, a slap in the face to 28,000 member-educators across the state. In fact, one newspaper called the governor’s actions “petty and foolish.”

He has consistently worked to advantage private schools over public schools through support of voucher schemes, charter schools and tax dodges disguised as private school scholarship programs. In his State of the State address, he bragged that a bill he supports this year would triple the spending of public dollars on textbooks for private schools.