Local View: Public safety must be priority

But public safety is not the top priority of the city of Lincoln. That has to change for Lincoln to continue to prosper.

Of course simply counting sworn officers would not give a full picture for Lincoln, especially if the crime statistics gave a good outlook. Unfortunately, they do not. According to the Lincoln Police Department report on crime statistics, violent crime in 2020 was up 20% over the past five years. Homicides in 2020 were up 52%. Aggravated assaults were up 37%. Auto thefts were up nearly 60%.

And we only have to look at the riots from less than a year ago to know what can result from a single incident. The Lincoln Police Department was so understaffed that troopers from as far as Scottsbluff were brought to the city for backup.

We currently do not have a permanent police chief and went months without a permanent fire chief. We won’t know the implications of those vacancies until further in the future, but for now we can only hope that our first responders have plans in place and are prepared for whatever the next public safety crisis may be.