Local View: Public power must reduce coal use

A benefit of living in Nebraska is the accessibility and reliability of our electricity. It powers our homes and businesses and allows us to be productive, hard-working people. But public power and its addiction to coal is not the path forward. Our state’s insistence on burning coal for electricity leaves us physically dependent, economically vulnerable and financially burdened.

In 2018, Nebraska received 99% of its coal imports from Wyoming, and our public utilities sent $115 million across the border to pay for it. The utilities enjoy unusually cheap rates due to our close proximity to Wyoming’s coal mines. But the Wyoming coal industry is reaching the end of its life, and what will happen to us as it dies?

Our existing coal infrastructure will continue to demand coal, and we will be forced to ship coal in from the Appalachians. 2018 data from the Energy Information Administration shows that Nebraska can import coal from Wyoming at a rate of $11.05 per ton. The same data shows that it costs $28.31 per ton to ship coal from Kentucky to Florida, which is a shorter distance than Kentucky — likely where we would have to import coal from if the Powder River Basin in Wyoming is no longer viable — to Nebraska.

These increased travel costs will be passed on to us through our electricity bills, to the detriment of all Nebraskans.