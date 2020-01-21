Local View: Public health a worthy investment

“An ounce of prevention is worth (more than) a pound of cure.” This ancient adage greatly understates the present reality when it comes to community health.

The real work of achieving a healthier community must be done while people are still healthy — through prevention and promotion of good health practices.

To use an increasingly common term, this needed public health work must start “upstream.”

Nebraska’s public health departments are the health promoters who carry the hope of every Nebraskan for a better life. Our departments are guided by the firm belief that everyone, no matter where they live, deserves to be connected to a system in an environment that supports their health and well-being.

Nebraska’s public health departments are in your communities. From dealing with catastrophic flooding, high cancer rates, childhood lead poisoning, lack of dental and medical care, opioids, tuberculosis, measles and worksite health, Nebraska’s public health departments are your best defense today and your best insurance for the future.

We cannot medicate ourselves out of poor health, yet 80% of Nebraskans’ health care dollars are directed toward chronic disease.