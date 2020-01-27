Local View: Protecting beef protects state

Truth in advertising and consumer protection are worthy and responsible public policy goals. Similarly, ensuring deceptive ingredient labeling doesn’t harm Nebraska’s top industry is also important. Nebraska is “The Beef State” for a reason. Just consider livestock production’s $13.8 billion impact on the state’s budget.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Fact Card, our state is first in the nation for beef and beef product exports, commercial red meat production, commercial cattle slaughter and all cattle on feed.

Additionally, UNL’s Ag Economics Department found that ag accounts for 24% of our state’s workforce, generates 25% of the state’s labor income, accounts for over 40% of the state’s economic output and accounts for 26.9% of Nebraska’s Gross State Product.

UNL economists also estimate that for each $1 direct economic impact from livestock, an additional $0.62 in sales is generated outside the agriculture production complex.

You say you are a Nebraskan that does not eat beef, and that is fine with me. I am not pushing my appetite on you! But the facts are clear, you cannot live in Nebraska and not be affected by the waxing and waning economics of the beef industry.