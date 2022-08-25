Local View: Protect economy, climate

The Inflation Reduction Act has just been signed into law. This bill contains the largest investment in U.S. history in low-carbon technologies.

Analyses by the energy modeling groups Princeton REPEAT, Energy Innovation and the Rhodium Group agree that the IRA will reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 40%.

Climate-related incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are critical because the cost of climate change is already too high, and we need substantive change to slow its attack on our economy.

Earlier this year NOAA released updates showing that in 2021 we had yet another year with 20 or more billion-dollar natural disasters, and we’re on track to do the same again this year.

The IRA was passed through the reconciliation process. While we applaud many measures in the bill, it would have been better to have had a bipartisan bill passed through regular order. Nevertheless, there are many common-sense measures included which Nebraskans of all parties can support.

The Inflation Reduction Act will, over time, reduce consumers’ energy costs and provide incentives to the business community to invest in clean energy and produce more of what we need in America. It includes direct consumer incentives to buy energy efficient and electric appliances, clean vehicles, rooftop solar and invest in home energy efficiency. A significant portion of the funding goes to middle-class and lower-income households.

There are also incentives for clean energy manufacturing in the U.S. These manufacturing incentives will help alleviate inflation, and reduce the risk of future price shocks by bringing down the cost of clean energy and clean vehicles. The inflation and shortages that we’ve experienced as a result of COVID has proven the danger of reliance on China. We cannot depend on them for manufacturing as important as this.

The IRA includes investment tax credits to build manufacturing facilities for clean technology such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels. It includes a new Methane Emissions Reduction Program to reduce leaks from the production and distribution of natural gas.

Block grants will invest in community-led projects to address environmental and public-health harms related to pollution and climate change.

Agriculture is not left out, with billions included to support climate-smart agriculture practices plus grants to support healthy, fire-resilient forests, forest conservation and urban tree planting. $8.5 billion goes to a program run by the USDA called the Environmental Quality Incentives Program – a fund that pays for projects (for example, cover cropping) to restore the ecosystem or reduce emissions on farmland.

Supporting resilient agriculture and forestry is especially important given recent fires we’ve seen in the Midwest, and cattle die-offs (by some counts, up to 7,000) recently experienced in Kansas.

There are also tax credits and grants to support the domestic production of biofuels and to build the infrastructure needed for sustainable aviation fuel and other biofuels.

All of this demonstrates why the Inflation Reduction Act is such a vitally important bill, and why Congress should pivot quickly to supporting aggressive and bipartisan bills.

While the IRA was not bipartisan, we do see broad bipartisan agreement on climate-related legislation, even in today’s politics. In 2021, Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the Senate passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act.

Let’s work together across the political divide to protect Nebraska’s economy and natural resources from the worsening effects of climate change.