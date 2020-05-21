Local View: Prison, pregnancy raising fears

Even during the best of times, pregnant women in jails, prisons and other facilities face unnecessary risks. Inadequate prenatal care and nutrition while in custody already make a disproportionate number of prisoner pregnancies high-risk. These same risk factors make it more likely that underlying conditions will cause serious complications should a pregnant prisoner contract the coronavirus.

Additionally, the use of solitary confinement as a quarantine method is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, as such isolation may prevent them from getting the emergency care they need to protect themselves and protect their pregnancies.

Experts have recognized concerns relating to COVID-19 and pregnant prisoners. Corrections leaders in other states have acted by using their authority to release pregnant prisoners. Prior to the pandemic, the Nebraska Legislature expressed a strong public policy preference for thoughtful treatment of Nebraskans who are pregnant and incarcerated in banning the shackling of pregnant prisoners and restricting the use of solitary.

We can honor Andrea Circle Bear’s memory by making sure her story is not repeated in Nebraska. But it must be a group effort. It will take the thoughtful work of decision-makers in all criminal and juvenile cases to ensure the health and safety of Nebraskans who are incarcerated and pregnant. The ACLU and our partners stand ready to help if local and state leaders signal the political will to act.

Scout Richters is legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska.