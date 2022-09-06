Local View: Preserved past, better future

I am the current president of the Preservation Association of Lincoln and am expressing my concern about current demolition and redevelopment projects in Lincoln.

For years we have watched properties like the Gold’s Building, Pershing Auditorium, the former P.O. Pear’s building, the Lincoln Journal Star building, and others in our downtown be demolished to build something “better.”

Are these projects better for the neighborhood and the community? What is “better”? Why has the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department’s support for the Gold’s building changed?

Our buildings are our heritage. Heritage matters because it connects the community to its past and helps tell our unique story.

In the 1920s and for many years after, the Gold’s Building was where a little girl went with her grandmother to pick out a gift for her mother’s birthday. It was a shopping destination and a special trip for many.

Now that little girl is a grandmother herself. When she drives by the building, after two-thirds of it is demolished for a parking lot, will she still be able to touch those memories? No one tells their grandchildren how important it was to park in a parking lot.

The Gold’s Building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, our nation’s list of historic buildings, structures, sites, objects and districts that help tell our history as a community, state, and nation. Once most of it is demolished, it will lose much of its history and importance to our city.

The proposed Gold’s redevelopment project will be another hotel and plans to use tax increment financing, making this a public-private project. What will the benefit to the city be? What will the benefit to the public be? Downtown Lincoln seems to be filling up with hotels, luxury condos and student housing.

Do we need another surface parking lot and a chain hotel? I expect our city leaders to make smart decisions on where they spend our taxpayer money.

The city of Lincoln uses the Lincoln-Lancaster 2050 Comprehensive Plan, also known as Plan Forward 2050, the Downtown Master Plan, and the Lincoln Center Redevelopment Plan, to guide work related to the city’s heritage.

The city commits to “respect historic properties and encourage reuse instead of demolition, whenever possible,” and to “provide and promote funding mechanisms for preservation and rehabilitation of historic structures through available national, state, and local sources.”

I expect our city leadership to be consistent in their support of Lincoln’s formally-stated and adopted historic preservation goals and urge them to use TIF to apply these strategies and actions for the rehabilitation of entire buildings.

I question how demolishing a building and replacing it with a surface parking lot contributes to positive revitalization. Lincoln’s history has shown that once established, surface parking lots remain parking lots for years. Property tax revenues from a privately-owned surface parking lot would be minuscule compared to a rehabilitated multistory historic building occupying the same land area.

The city also uses the Lincoln-Lancaster 2050 Comprehensive Plan and the recently adopted 2021-27 Climate Action Plan to achieve a more efficient and sustainable energy future.

Rehabilitating historic buildings can achieve energy efficiency by retaining better quality materials than those available today and not requiring the manufacture of new materials that will not last as long. Demolition of a building requires additional energy and landfill space.

Repurposing buildings, especially vacant ones, reduces the need for new materials, but without compromising the need for construction jobs and workers.

And where is the creativity needed to turn a difficult project into a successful one that doesn’t require major demolition work?

I am not suggesting that change cannot happen to a building. Change and modification are necessary, and a building with a new use is better than a building that sits empty.

But I am asking the city and its citizens to think about the harm it is doing to our heritage. If we don’t, what other buildings will be demolished?

Finally, I ask what it is that we find interesting when we visit another city. Do we admire their parking lots and chain hotels? Probably not. We seek out their rehabilitated historic districts and their vibrant cultural institutions. We learn about their unique pasts because they have been preserved.

Lincoln, we can do better.