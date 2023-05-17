Lincoln is a great community in part because of the countless nonprofit organizations that put their heart and soul into their missions and provide critical services, care and support for our residents.

These are organizations that provide art and cultural experiences, teach and guide our youth, support those who are experiencing hard times, care for our four-legged friends and much more.

Together, our nonprofit community provides the opportunity for everyone in Lincoln to truly thrive.

We rely on our nonprofit partners to address complex social issues and enhance our quality of life; therefore, it is our responsibility to extend our support to them. Thankfully, Lincoln is extremely generous, and we always answer the call and lend our support where needed.

There is no better example of Lincoln’s generosity than during Give to Lincoln Day, the annual giving event coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation. Now in its 12th year, Give to Lincoln Day has raised more than $50 million for the nonprofit organizations that we have come to rely on.

More impressive than the total dollars raised is the individual acts of generosity of all shapes and sizes. Last year there were more than 27,000 unique donations that added up to a great deal of support for our community.

What makes these individual donations even more special is that they are illustrative of how a community can come together for One Big Day of Giving.

This year’s Give to Lincoln Day on Wednesday, May 24, features more than 450 organizations that are working to make Lincoln a better community for everyone -- organizations that rely on the generosity of donors like you to keep fulfilling their mission.

I encourage every member of our community to visit www.GiveToLincoln.com to participate in Lincoln’s One Big Day of Giving. Explore the universe of nonprofits that make our community great, and make a financial contribution to some of the organizations that speak to you.